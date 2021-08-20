What’s on TV Friday: Paula Abdul is a guest on ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Paula Abdul gives her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow, a state-of-the-art studio in this new episode. Then, Abdul is Cedric the Entertainer’s guest in the season premiere of “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) tries to find evidence supporting the dismissal of charges against her in time for her hearing at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) is searching for a lead in the case against the mine. Paul Essiembre and Anwen O’Driscoll also star in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Three teams of young pastry chefs design a Disney-inspired cake. 8 p.m. Disney

Rugrats Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and Susie (voiced by E. G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase and Cree Summer) are back in the rebooted CGI animated version of the classic series. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Dynasty With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) preoccupied with her business ventures and at odds with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), Liam (Adam Huber) is feeling neglected. Kevin Kilner guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW



Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Dino Hunters Hoping to salvage the season, Clayton Phipps hunts for valuable triceratops horns while Mike Harris and his team believe they might be onto a world-record find. 9:05 p.m. Discovery

American Justice (season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Rediscovering T.rex This new special provides the latest updates on what sciences knows about the dinosaur. 10:05 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

2021 Little League World Series Oaks (Pa.) versus Lake Oswego (Ore.), 10 a.m. ESPN; Taylor (Mich.) versus Palm City (Fla.), noon ESPN; Lafayette (La.) versus Sioux Falls (S.D.), 2 p.m. ESPN; Sammamish (Wash.) versus Abilene (Texas), 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NFL Preseason Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Washington Football Team, 5 p.m. NFL

MLS Soccer The San Jose Earthquakes visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sean Penn and Dylan Penn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cynthia Erivo performs; NYC homecoming concert in Central Park. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lorde performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Washington Week Afghanistan: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Peter Bergen, CNN; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. Moderator Pete Williams, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Andrew Sullivan. Panel: Author Jackie Calmes, Los Angeles Times (“Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court”); former Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Abigail Breslin; Billie Eilish performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Silverman; Kenan Thompson; Regina Hall; the Killers. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Pratt; Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Hannah Waddingham; Tom Odell performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Half Brothers Part road-trip comedy, part family drama, director Luke Greenfield’s 2020 film opens with Flavio Murguia (Juan Espinoza) leaving Mexico to seek employment in the United States; he never returned. Twenty-five years later, his son (Luis Gerardo Méndez), a successful aviation company executive, gets a phone call telling him that this ailing father needs him in Chicago. Connor Del Rio, Vincent Spano and Pia Watson also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO

1917 (2019) 8 a.m. Showtime

The Truman Show (1998) 9 a.m. AMC

Blockers (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

Raising Arizona (1987) 9:50 a.m. IFC

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10 a.m. Epix

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Eastern Promises (2007) 10:41 a.m. Encore

The Way Back (2020) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

Trainwreck (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

Scrooged (1988) 11:35 a.m. Epix

A Quiet Place (2018) noon FXX

Ford v Ferrari (2019) noon HBO

Arctic (2018) 12:25 p.m. Encore

Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Forrest Gump (1994) 12:45 p.m. AMC

Wall Street (1987) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek 2 (2004) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Don’t Breathe (2016) 2 p.m. FXX

Top Gun (1986) 2:07 and 10:48 p.m. Encore

Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Unforgiven (1992) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Green Dolphin Street (1947) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 3:02 p.m. Cinemax

Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. Encore

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 4 p.m. Ovation

Ex Machina (2015) 4 p.m. TMC

Collateral (2004) 4:20 p.m. HBO

The Hangover (2009) 5 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games (2012) 5 p.m. POP

Johnny Eager (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Thelma & Louise (1991) 7 p.m. Ovation

Django Unchained (2012) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Patterns (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8:30 p.m. POP

Gunman’s Walk (1958) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Battle Cry (1955) 10:30 p.m. TCM

