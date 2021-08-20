What’s on TV Friday: Paula Abdul is a guest on ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Paula Abdul gives her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow, a state-of-the-art studio in this new episode. Then, Abdul is Cedric the Entertainer’s guest in the season premiere of “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) tries to find evidence supporting the dismissal of charges against her in time for her hearing at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) is searching for a lead in the case against the mine. Paul Essiembre and Anwen O’Driscoll also star in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Review: In ‘Burden of Truth,’ ‘Smallville’ star Kristin Kreuk returns to the CW as a big city lawyer
The Canadian import “Burden of Truth,” premiering Wednesday on the CW, begins as a group of high school girls in the fictional prairie town of Millwood start to manifest neurological symptoms — tics, seizures, balance difficulties, fuzziness of mind — that locals attribute to a vaccine against human papillomavirus.
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Three teams of young pastry chefs design a Disney-inspired cake. 8 p.m. Disney
Rugrats Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and Susie (voiced by E. G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase and Cree Summer) are back in the rebooted CGI animated version of the classic series. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
A revival of “Rugrats” — on the big and small screen — is coming to a sandbox near you.
Dynasty With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) preoccupied with her business ventures and at odds with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), Liam (Adam Huber) is feeling neglected. Kevin Kilner guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Dino Hunters Hoping to salvage the season, Clayton Phipps hunts for valuable triceratops horns while Mike Harris and his team believe they might be onto a world-record find. 9:05 p.m. Discovery
American Justice (season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Rediscovering T.rex This new special provides the latest updates on what sciences knows about the dinosaur. 10:05 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
2021 Little League World Series Oaks (Pa.) versus Lake Oswego (Ore.), 10 a.m. ESPN; Taylor (Mich.) versus Palm City (Fla.), noon ESPN; Lafayette (La.) versus Sioux Falls (S.D.), 2 p.m. ESPN; Sammamish (Wash.) versus Abilene (Texas), 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NFL Preseason Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Washington Football Team, 5 p.m. NFL
MLS Soccer The San Jose Earthquakes visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sean Penn and Dylan Penn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cynthia Erivo performs; NYC homecoming concert in Central Park. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lorde performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Washington Week Afghanistan: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Peter Bergen, CNN; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. Moderator Pete Williams, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Andrew Sullivan. Panel: Author Jackie Calmes, Los Angeles Times (“Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court”); former Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Abigail Breslin; Billie Eilish performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Silverman; Kenan Thompson; Regina Hall; the Killers. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Pratt; Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Hannah Waddingham; Tom Odell performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Half Brothers Part road-trip comedy, part family drama, director Luke Greenfield’s 2020 film opens with Flavio Murguia (Juan Espinoza) leaving Mexico to seek employment in the United States; he never returned. Twenty-five years later, his son (Luis Gerardo Méndez), a successful aviation company executive, gets a phone call telling him that this ailing father needs him in Chicago. Connor Del Rio, Vincent Spano and Pia Watson also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO
1917 (2019) 8 a.m. Showtime
The Truman Show (1998) 9 a.m. AMC
Blockers (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
Raising Arizona (1987) 9:50 a.m. IFC
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10 a.m. Epix
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Eastern Promises (2007) 10:41 a.m. Encore
The Way Back (2020) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax
Trainwreck (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
Scrooged (1988) 11:35 a.m. Epix
A Quiet Place (2018) noon FXX
Ford v Ferrari (2019) noon HBO
Arctic (2018) 12:25 p.m. Encore
Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Forrest Gump (1994) 12:45 p.m. AMC
Wall Street (1987) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek 2 (2004) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Don’t Breathe (2016) 2 p.m. FXX
Top Gun (1986) 2:07 and 10:48 p.m. Encore
Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Unforgiven (1992) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Green Dolphin Street (1947) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 3:02 p.m. Cinemax
Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. Encore
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 4 p.m. Ovation
Ex Machina (2015) 4 p.m. TMC
Collateral (2004) 4:20 p.m. HBO
The Hangover (2009) 5 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games (2012) 5 p.m. POP
Johnny Eager (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Thelma & Louise (1991) 7 p.m. Ovation
Django Unchained (2012) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Patterns (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8:30 p.m. POP
Gunman’s Walk (1958) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Battle Cry (1955) 10:30 p.m. TCM
