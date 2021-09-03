What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos’ on CBS; ‘Dynasty’ on The CW; ‘Dino Hunters’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason heads to the Long Island, N.Y., neighborhood where he grew up to renovate the home of his high school football coach in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Burden of Truth Now that her client’s missing daughter has returned, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) sees an opportunity to reopen the case against the mine, but as she and Billy (Peter Mooney) get further into their investigation they start to believe that nothing about North Mine is what it seems. 8 p.m. The CW
The Greatest #AtHome Videos Max Greenfield shares viral videos and his “The Neighborhood” co-star Cedric the Entertainer introduces two new video categories. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns and tries to make amends. Culhane and Jeff (Robert C. Riley, Sam Adegoke) form a new partnership and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) warns Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) about Blake (Grant Show). Elizabeth Gillies and Adam Huber also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Dino Hunters With winter looming, Clayton and Luke race to excavate two massive triceratops skulls, while the Harris-Bolan crew searches for a missing femur from their rare ceratopsian. Also, on the Abercrombie Ranch, Andre discovers a mother lode of bones from Ice Age creatures. 9:05 p.m. Discovery
Great Performances “Yannick — An Artist’s Journey” documents the rise to prominence of conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James Filmmaker Sacha Jenkins profiles the icon of funk and R&B music in this new music documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Third round, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA and 7 p.m. MLB
College Football North Carolina visits Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN; Michigan State visits Northwestern, 6 p.m. ESPN; South Dakota State visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1
Tokyo Paralympics Track and field, wheelchair tennis, canoe/kayak, sitting volleyball, 7 p.m. NBCSP; track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, midnight, NBCSP
High School Football Mission Viejo visits Long Beach Poly, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Keith Urban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Washington Week The removal of troops from Afghanistan; Hurricane Ida and climate change; the Supreme Court allows Texas abortion ban: Anita Kumar, Politico; Courtney Kube, NBC; Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Helen Mirren; Kenya Barris. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Bob Costas. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Thandiwe Newton; Izzy G.; Belly performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; Patton Oswalt; Jeff Bowders. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Easy A Emma Stone stars in this 2010 comedy about a high school student who gets a shocking new reputation when her lie about a supposed romantic encounter gets out of hand. Penn Badgley, Thomas Haden Church and Patricia Clarkson also star. 10:10 p.m. POP
1917 (2019) 8 a.m. TMC
The American President (1995) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Love, Simon (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix
I Love You, Man (2009) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Blades of Glory (2007) 10:56 a.m. Cinemax
The Devil’s Own (1997) 11:21 a.m. Starz
Moonlight (2016) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man (2002) 12:29 p.m. Encore
Rio (2011) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Father (2020) 1:16 p.m. Starz
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2 p.m. AMC
Contact (1997) 2 p.m. TMC
Love & Basketball (2000) 2:10 and 11 p.m. VH1
The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:33 p.m. Encore
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 2:56 p.m. Starz
Octopussy (1983) 4 p.m. Ovation
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC
To Catch a Thief (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
The Best Man (1999) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Hustlers (2019) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Django Unchained (2012) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
American Gangster (2007) 6:30 p.m. BET
The Untouchables (1987) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Hot Rock (1972) 7 p.m. TCM
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Ant-Man (2015) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Gremlins (1984) 8 p.m. IFC
Hoosiers (1986) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. Encore
Set It Off (1996) 9:10 p.m. TBS
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Hustle & Flow (2005) 11 p.m. Showtime
