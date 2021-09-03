What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos’ on CBS; ‘Dynasty’ on The CW; ‘Dino Hunters’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason heads to the Long Island, N.Y., neighborhood where he grew up to renovate the home of his high school football coach in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Burden of Truth Now that her client’s missing daughter has returned, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) sees an opportunity to reopen the case against the mine, but as she and Billy (Peter Mooney) get further into their investigation they start to believe that nothing about North Mine is what it seems. 8 p.m. The CW

Television Review: In ‘Burden of Truth,’ ‘Smallville’ star Kristin Kreuk returns to the CW as a big city lawyer The Canadian import “Burden of Truth,” premiering Wednesday on the CW, begins as a group of high school girls in the fictional prairie town of Millwood start to manifest neurological symptoms — tics, seizures, balance difficulties, fuzziness of mind — that locals attribute to a vaccine against human papillomavirus.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos Max Greenfield shares viral videos and his “The Neighborhood” co-star Cedric the Entertainer introduces two new video categories. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns and tries to make amends. Culhane and Jeff (Robert C. Riley, Sam Adegoke) form a new partnership and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) warns Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) about Blake (Grant Show). Elizabeth Gillies and Adam Huber also star. 9 p.m. The CW



Dino Hunters With winter looming, Clayton and Luke race to excavate two massive triceratops skulls, while the Harris-Bolan crew searches for a missing femur from their rare ceratopsian. Also, on the Abercrombie Ranch, Andre discovers a mother lode of bones from Ice Age creatures. 9:05 p.m. Discovery

Great Performances “Yannick — An Artist’s Journey” documents the rise to prominence of conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James Filmmaker Sacha Jenkins profiles the icon of funk and R&B music in this new music documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime

Rick James, 56; Funk Music Singer, Known for Hit ‘Super Freak’ Funk music pioneer Rick James, famous for the raunchy 1981 hit “Super Freak (Part 1)” and later infamous for drug and sex crimes that outdid the debauchery of his songs, was found dead Friday morning in his home near Universal City.

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Third round, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA and 7 p.m. MLB

College Football North Carolina visits Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN; Michigan State visits Northwestern, 6 p.m. ESPN; South Dakota State visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1

Tokyo Paralympics Track and field, wheelchair tennis, canoe/kayak, sitting volleyball, 7 p.m. NBCSP; track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, midnight, NBCSP

High School Football Mission Viejo visits Long Beach Poly, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Keith Urban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Washington Week The removal of troops from Afghanistan; Hurricane Ida and climate change; the Supreme Court allows Texas abortion ban: Anita Kumar, Politico; Courtney Kube, NBC; Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Helen Mirren; Kenya Barris. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Bob Costas. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Thandiwe Newton; Izzy G.; Belly performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; Patton Oswalt; Jeff Bowders. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Easy A Emma Stone stars in this 2010 comedy about a high school student who gets a shocking new reputation when her lie about a supposed romantic encounter gets out of hand. Penn Badgley, Thomas Haden Church and Patricia Clarkson also star. 10:10 p.m. POP

1917 (2019) 8 a.m. TMC

The American President (1995) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Love, Simon (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix

I Love You, Man (2009) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Blades of Glory (2007) 10:56 a.m. Cinemax

The Devil’s Own (1997) 11:21 a.m. Starz

Moonlight (2016) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man (2002) 12:29 p.m. Encore

Rio (2011) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Father (2020) 1:16 p.m. Starz

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2 p.m. AMC

Contact (1997) 2 p.m. TMC

Love & Basketball (2000) 2:10 and 11 p.m. VH1

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:33 p.m. Encore

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 2:56 p.m. Starz

Octopussy (1983) 4 p.m. Ovation

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC

To Catch a Thief (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

The Best Man (1999) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Hustlers (2019) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Django Unchained (2012) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

American Gangster (2007) 6:30 p.m. BET

The Untouchables (1987) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Hot Rock (1972) 7 p.m. TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Ant-Man (2015) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Gremlins (1984) 8 p.m. IFC

Hoosiers (1986) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. Encore

Set It Off (1996) 9:10 p.m. TBS

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Hustle & Flow (2005) 11 p.m. Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



