What's on TV Tuesday: 'Our Kind of People' premieres on Fox; 'FBI: International' on CBS
SERIES
FBI After a young woman is killed on her way home from a fancy party on a yacht, the team investigates who the victim was and what led her inside one of the most influential social circles in the world. Special agent Bell (Missy Peregrym) brings special agent Crosby (Kellan Lutz, guest starring in his “FBI Most Wanted” role) into the investigation in the season premiere. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise Guest host Lil Jon brings in two new guys. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Is Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about to become a widower? He and his longtime flame, nurse Nevin (Emily VanCamp), got married and welcomed a daughter last season, but VanCamp announced in August that she wasn’t returning to the series. Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm Jamal-Warner and Jane Leeves also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Fox
Muhammad Ali “Round Three: The Rivalry (1970-1974).” After his return to boxing, Ali battles Joe Frazier and the U.S. government as he attempts to regain the heavyweight title. 8 p.m. KOCE
Sitting in the office of a boxing gym on a crowded Kabul street, Hayatullah Osmani listens as his students throw punches, grunting with each hit.
Deadliest Catch (season finale) 8 p.m. Discovery
Level Playing Field This new documentary series opens with a look at events that precipitated the NCAA’s creation of the term student-athlete. 8 p.m. HBO
History’s Greatest Mysteries “The Death of Bruce Lee.” 8 p.m. History
Classic Hollywood: Remembering Bruce Lee and martial arts films
Queen Sugar (N) 8 p.m. OWN
FBI: Most Wanted A local FBI case involving two slain women and a list of powerful men becomes a manhunt for the leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise in the season premiere. Special agent LaCroix (Julian McMahon) leads the search. Zeeko Zaki, guest stars in his “FBI” role, and Alexa Davalos joins the cast. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Supergirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People This new drama, inspired by a nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, takes place in the Oak Bluffs section of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where members of the rich and powerful Black elite have lived and vacationed for more than 50 years. The series revolves around strong-willed single mother Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) as she arrives to reclaim her family name and launch a natural hair care line. Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Lance Gross and Alana Bright also star. (premiere) 9 p.m. Fox
Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Chambers are featured in the first of two new episodes. Ali Larter and chef Michael Voltaggio are in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network
FBI: International This new series, the third entry in the “FBI” franchise, follows the elite operatives of the bureau’s Fly Team, based in Prague. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Carter Redwood star, and Alana De La Garza guest stars in her “FBI” role in the premiere. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery and Shiva Kalaiselvan star in the season premiere, with guest star Michelle Forbes. 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer Two men and two women meet in a final showdown in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Impeachment: American Crime Story 10 p.m. FX
This season dramatizes the road to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Here’s our guide to the women at the center of the story.
SPORTS
Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. FS1
Women’s Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Paraguay, 4:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Authors Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Poet Amanda Gorman; Christina Tosi; beauty expert Jessica Cruel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Leslie Odom Jr.; Karla Souza. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”); Cam performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest cohost Carly Fiorina; author Cynthia Erivo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Julian McMahon; Jeremy Sisto; Heida Reed. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Poet, writer and activist Amanda Gorman; Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A small-town doctor steals and sells babies; a man who was among the secretly adopted. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Carmelo Anthony (“Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised”); Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”); Ziwe Fumudoh. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Matt Iseman; Ken Jeong. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A boxing champion admits there is something seriously wrong with his brain. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa Etheridge performs; Loni Love (“The Real”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Yaya DaCosta (“Our Kind of People”). (N) 4 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; poet Amanda Gorman; Nore Davis. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Woodward; Robert Costa; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Bob Thornton; Fred Savage; St. Vincent performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joseph Gordon-Levitt; gymnast Suni Lee. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Burr; Keith Morrison; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Braveheart (1995) 8:04 a.m. Starz
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Tenet (2020) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Hot Shots! (1991) 9:30 a.m. IFC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Bumblebee (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 10:45 a.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:56 a.m. Encore
Back to School (1986) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) noon and 9:06 p.m. Starz
Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:30 p.m. AMC
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 1 p.m. FX
Bull Durham (1988) 1:05 p.m. Epix
Smiles of a Summer Night (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Arachnophobia (1990) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Mid90s (2018) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Blazing Saddles (1974) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 1:55 p.m. Starz
Platoon (1986) 3 p.m. Showtime
Forbidden Planet (1956) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 4 p.m. IFC
Captain Phillips (2013) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Up (2009) 5 p.m. Freeform
The American President (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime
Patton (1970) 5 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX
The Departed (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. Showtime
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Hospital (1971) 8 p.m. TCM
The Full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
Gremlins (1984) 8:15 p.m. IFC
Cloverfield (2008) 8:30 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
La Bamba (1987) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 10:08 p.m. USA
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:35 p.m. AMC
Paranormal Activity (2007) 10:54 p.m. Encore
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 11:20 p.m. TMC
