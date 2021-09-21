What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Our Kind of People’ premieres on Fox; ‘FBI: International’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI After a young woman is killed on her way home from a fancy party on a yacht, the team investigates who the victim was and what led her inside one of the most influential social circles in the world. Special agent Bell (Missy Peregrym) brings special agent Crosby (Kellan Lutz, guest starring in his “FBI Most Wanted” role) into the investigation in the season premiere. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

DC’s Stargirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise Guest host Lil Jon brings in two new guys. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Is Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about to become a widower? He and his longtime flame, nurse Nevin (Emily VanCamp), got married and welcomed a daughter last season, but VanCamp announced in August that she wasn’t returning to the series. Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm Jamal-Warner and Jane Leeves also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Fox

Muhammad Ali “Round Three: The Rivalry (1970-1974).” After his return to boxing, Ali battles Joe Frazier and the U.S. government as he attempts to regain the heavyweight title. 8 p.m. KOCE



Deadliest Catch (season finale) 8 p.m. Discovery

Level Playing Field This new documentary series opens with a look at events that precipitated the NCAA’s creation of the term student-athlete. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

History’s Greatest Mysteries “The Death of Bruce Lee.” 8 p.m. History

Queen Sugar (N) 8 p.m. OWN

Advertisement

FBI: Most Wanted A local FBI case involving two slain women and a list of powerful men becomes a manhunt for the leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise in the season premiere. Special agent LaCroix (Julian McMahon) leads the search. Zeeko Zaki, guest stars in his “FBI” role, and Alexa Davalos joins the cast. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Supergirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People This new drama, inspired by a nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, takes place in the Oak Bluffs section of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where members of the rich and powerful Black elite have lived and vacationed for more than 50 years. The series revolves around strong-willed single mother Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) as she arrives to reclaim her family name and launch a natural hair care line. Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Lance Gross and Alana Bright also star. (premiere) 9 p.m. Fox

Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Chambers are featured in the first of two new episodes. Ali Larter and chef Michael Voltaggio are in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

FBI: International This new series, the third entry in the “FBI” franchise, follows the elite operatives of the bureau’s Fly Team, based in Prague. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Carter Redwood star, and Alana De La Garza guest stars in her “FBI” role in the premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery and Shiva Kalaiselvan star in the season premiere, with guest star Michelle Forbes. 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer Two men and two women meet in a final showdown in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Impeachment: American Crime Story 10 p.m. FX

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. FS1

Women’s Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Paraguay, 4:30 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Authors Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Poet Amanda Gorman; Christina Tosi; beauty expert Jessica Cruel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Leslie Odom Jr.; Karla Souza. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”); Cam performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Carly Fiorina; author Cynthia Erivo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Julian McMahon; Jeremy Sisto; Heida Reed. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Poet, writer and activist Amanda Gorman; Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A small-town doctor steals and sells babies; a man who was among the secretly adopted. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Carmelo Anthony (“Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised”); Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”); Ziwe Fumudoh. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Matt Iseman; Ken Jeong. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A boxing champion admits there is something seriously wrong with his brain. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa Etheridge performs; Loni Love (“The Real”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Yaya DaCosta (“Our Kind of People”). (N) 4 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; poet Amanda Gorman; Nore Davis. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Woodward; Robert Costa; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Bob Thornton; Fred Savage; St. Vincent performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joseph Gordon-Levitt; gymnast Suni Lee. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Burr; Keith Morrison; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Braveheart (1995) 8:04 a.m. Starz

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Tenet (2020) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Hot Shots! (1991) 9:30 a.m. IFC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Bumblebee (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 10:45 a.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:56 a.m. Encore

Back to School (1986) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) noon and 9:06 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:30 p.m. AMC

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 1 p.m. FX

Bull Durham (1988) 1:05 p.m. Epix

Smiles of a Summer Night (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Arachnophobia (1990) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Mid90s (2018) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Blazing Saddles (1974) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 1:55 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) 3 p.m. Showtime

Forbidden Planet (1956) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 4 p.m. IFC

Captain Phillips (2013) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Up (2009) 5 p.m. Freeform

The American President (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime

Patton (1970) 5 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX

The Departed (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. Showtime

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

The Hospital (1971) 8 p.m. TCM

The Full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Gremlins (1984) 8:15 p.m. IFC

Cloverfield (2008) 8:30 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

La Bamba (1987) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 10:08 p.m. USA

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:35 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Paranormal Activity (2007) 10:54 p.m. Encore

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 11:20 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 19 - 25 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 19 - 25 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Sept. 19 - 25 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 19 - 25 as PDF files you can download and print

Advertisement