What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS; ‘The Voice’ on NBC; ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood When a member of the community’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic, Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) try to intervene. Marcel Spears also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The Blind auditions continue with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico Liz and Max (Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons) try to find Heath (Steven Krueger), hoping he can help free Max in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars Celebrity contestants Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Suni Lee, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, JoJo Siwa and Brandon Armstrong face the first elimination of the season in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC



9-1-1 A citywide blackout in the middle of a record-breaking heat wave hits Los Angeles in this new episode. Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause star. 8 p.m. Fox

Darcey & Stacey (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

Bob Hearts Abishola With the date for their traditional Nigerian wedding approaching, Bob’s (Billy Gardell) family meets Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS While trying to find the serial killer Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was hunting, the team discovers someone else has been tracking the case. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Big Leap As auditions open for the roles of the White Swan, the Black Swan and the Prince, tensions rise. Gabby (Simone Recasner) confronts Nick (Scott Foley) and accuses him of intentionally manipulating the process, while Julia’s (Teri Polo) husband speaks disparagingly of their marriage and Mike (Jon Rudnitsky) accidentally blurts out a huge secret.9 p.m. Fox

Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special Adapted from a critically acclaimed biography by historian David Nasaw, this new two-part, four-hour documentary — which concludes Tuesday — profiles media mogul William Randolph Hearst, who transformed the media’s role in 20th-century American life and politics and inspired Orson Welles’ cinematic masterpiece “Citizen Kane.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Laetitia Touchais (Yannick Choirat) scrambles to fill in any remaining gaps after Jessica (Sophie Breyer) reveals a memory she has of her sister (Marie Colomb). Meilhon (Noam Morgensztern) breaks his silence in this new episode. (in French with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

NCIS: Hawai’i Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the team must take down a group of international thieves before it completes one last job and disappears. Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Enver Gjokaj. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Ordinary Joe With the anniversary of 9/11 approaching, all three Joes (James Wolk) grapple with the emotions that come with the day in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Shaun and Lea’s (Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara) engagement party has all their friends and colleagues in a festive mood after they return from Guatemala. Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Osvaldo Benavides also star in the season premiere of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Three pastry chefs are locked in an abandoned Hersheypark overnight to create the most-inspired take on a creepy-crawly carnival in the premiere of this new culinary series. 10 p.m. Food Network

Back to Life Miri (Daisy Haggard) is absolutely convinced that John Boback (Adrian Edmondson) was the one who drove into her. Also, Oscar (Richard Durden) lets it slip that the Bobacks are organizing a vigil for Lara. Geraldine James and Christine Bottomley also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Ultra City Smiths Detectives David Mills and Nico Onasis (voices of Jimmi Simpson, Chris Conrad) start to connect the dots in their investigation while Gail Johnson (voice of Da’Vine Joy Randolph) tries to reach her son, who is quickly slipping away. Dax Shepard and Damon Herriman also provide voices in this new episode of the animated series. 11 p.m. AMC

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 8:30 p.m. MLB

Athletes Unlimited Softball Teams picked by catchers Sahvanna Jaquish (Orange) and Amanda Chidester (Gold) compete, 4 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Ta-Nehisi Coates; Natalie Wilson, Black and Missing Foundation; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Odom Jr. (“The Many Saints of Newark”); Vanessa Lachey (“NCIS: Hawai’i”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray David Burtka. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”) and his mom, Koshie Mills. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A doctor on the FDA advisory panel answers viewers’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines and immunity. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Glenn Howerton; Trisha Yearwood; ITZY performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“The Starling”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real The RZA (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Snoop Dogg; Chris Colfer; Mickey Guyton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson; Jon Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Bob Thornton; Miriam Margolyes; Nick Baglio. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Moonlight (2016) 8:40 a.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Nixon (1995) 9:45 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Alien (1979) 10:15 a.m. AMC

X-Men (2000) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

13 Going on 30 (2004) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Aliens (1986) 12:45 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 1 p.m. Epix

Trainwreck (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Babbitt (1934) 1 p.m. TCM

Love & Basketball (2000) 1 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 2 p.m. TMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:40 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Citizen Kane (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. FS1

The Hangover (2009) 6 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

Malcolm X (1992) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Winter’s Bone (2010) 8 p.m. TMC

Hereditary (2018) 9:40 p.m. TMC

The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Spy (2015) 10 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

The Untouchables (1987) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990) 11 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in downloadable and printable PDF files



Advertisement