What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’ on NBC; ‘CSI: Vegas’ on CBS; ‘In the Dark’ on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Mark Cuban drives a classic Cadillac Eldorado convertible in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Drs. Scott and Halstead (Guy Lockard, Nick Gehlfuss) deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission, and Drs. Crockett, Taylor and Charles (Dominic Rains, Asjha Cooper and Oliver Platt) try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Archie (K.J. Apa) and friends confront a difficult decision about the future of their hometown in the season finale. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott and Mark Consuelos also star. 8 p.m. The CW
“Riverdale” captures the aesthetic of John Cameron Mitchell’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Whether the musical’s queer politics are intact is another matter.
The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Peacock versus Hippo. Monster versus Unicorn.
Impossible Builds This new episode documents the construction of an ultrathin skyscraper in New York. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) stumbles across some racy literature and shares it with friends at school, causing issues for Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
In retooling sitcoms from the turn of the ‘90s, the series offer more than nostalgia or fan service: they cast beloved originals in a new light.
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally learns the truth about what really happened to Jess (Brooke Markham) in the season finale of the mystery series. Casey Deidrick, Morgan Krantz, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Part of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) recovery program compels her to make amends to the people she lied to over the years, which leads her to reconnect with a former high school friend (guest star Darien Sills-Evans). Also, Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) continues planning her wedding, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) visits Pastor Phil (guest star Jason Alexander). John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA An international team of scientists studies the neutrino, the most common yet least understood particle in the universe, in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Bradshaw Bunch (season premiere) 9 p.m. E!
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
CSI: Vegas This new crime drama takes the “CSI” franchise back to its Las Vegas roots, with original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. In the premiere, an attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) reveals a conspiracy that the current leader of the Crime Lab (Paula Newsome) realizes could result in the release of thousands of convicted killers. Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. CBS
“Here comes the nerd squad.”
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) does some soul-searching when her car breaks down in New Mexico in this new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
After “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell,” Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” is a comedown for the rising star.
American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX
Archer The season finale of this animated comedy features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Dave Willis, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates and Adam Reed. 10 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
Baseball The National League wild-card game: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. TBS.
NHL Preseason Hockey Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. Sportsnet; the Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Charlize Theron; Darren Walker, Ford Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Taraji P. Henson; Lashana Lynch. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“Our Kind of People”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Cindy McCain; a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Six.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Bobby Flay (“Beat Bobby Flay”); Peter Frampton. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Aldis Hodge; author Tabitha Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The rapper formerly known as Shyne; Steve Pemberton (“The Lighthouse Effect”); Jacinta. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-related questions. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Biggs (“Cash at Your Door”); Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Barry Manilow; Marque Richardson and Logan Browning; Zyra Gorecki; Simone Biles; 2Cellos perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Gabby Petito’s parents say where they believe Brian Laundrie may be hiding. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brandi Carlile performs; Capt. Sandy Yawn (“Below Deck Mediterranean”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Aaron Moses, Israel Houghton and Adrienne Houghton perform. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Charli XCX performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bret Baier; Susie Essman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Daniel Craig; Eric Wareheim; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Judy Greer; Annaleigh Ashford; Cat Power performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Brett Goldstein; Cuco performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Schindler’s List Liam Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler, a German businessman motivated at first by wartime profits who fills his factory with cheap Jewish labor. But as the Nazis’ plans for Jews become clear, he makes it his mission to save as many as he can. Ben Kingsley also stars in director Steven Spielberg’s 1993 historical drama. 11:15 p.m. Showtime
The Father (2020) 8:55 a.m. Starz
Split (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Reign Over Me (2007) 9 a.m. Showtime
Fort Tilden (2014) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax
Forbidden Planet (1956) 9:45 a.m. TCM
20th Century Women (2016) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Casper (1995) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Spectre (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
Wall Street (1987) 10:43 a.m. Cinemax
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO
Big (1988) Noon and 3:10 p.m. Encore
A Room With a View (1986) 12:05 p.m. TMC
This Is the End (2013) 12:26 p.m. Starz
Shrek (2001) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
X-Men (2000) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
G.I. Jane (1997) 1 p.m. Showtime
Dunkirk (2017) 1:05 p.m. HBO
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 1:10 p.m. Epix
At Any Price (2012) 1:22 p.m. Encore
Blue Jasmine (2013) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:55 p.m. HBO
Rabbit Hole (2010) 4:36 p.m. Cinemax
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:40 p.m. Epix
United 93 (2006) 5 p.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 5 p.m. Syfy
All About Eve (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
The Firm (1993) 5:25 p.m. TMC
American Gangster (2007) 5:30 p.m. BET
Nobody’s Fool (1994) 6:09 p.m. Cinemax
Corpse Bride (2005) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore
Double Jeopardy (1999) 7 p.m. Ovation
How Green Was My Valley (1941) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Freaky (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Captain Phillips (2013) 8:42 p.m. Starz
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9 p.m. Encore
Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. Showtime
Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
Rushmore (1998) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 9:45 p.m. TCM
1917 (2019) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Haywire (2011) 11:12 p.m. Cinemax
What’s on TV This Week: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ Madonna and more
TV highlights for Oct. 3-9 include the return of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a Madonna concert doc and the franchise reboot “CSI: Vegas”
Movies on TV this week: October 3: ‘The Shining’ on AMC; ‘Patton,’ on Encore; ‘Raging Bull,’ on Showtime; ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Freeform
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 3 - 9 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.