What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Home Economics’ and ‘The Conners,’ ABC; ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno goes off-road racing with Kelly Clarkson in the mother of all minivans. He also gets a first look at a new electric Hummer. 7 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps Dr. Scott (Guy Lockard) with a patient recently diagnosed with schizophrenia. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Picking up the action from last season’s finale the season premiere opens in 1925 Odessa, Texas, where the Waverider crew is stranded. Olivia Swann, Tala Ashe, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) is recruited to film his high school’s final football game but misses the team’s winning touchdown. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Impossible Builds The new episode “Ice World” documents transforming 37 acres of a subtropical quarry into a subzero ski resort. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) tags along with Bill (Dulé Hill) to band practice, but the grown folks’ business at the studio prompts Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) to take Dean with her in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman In the season premiere Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) in keeping the streets of Gotham safe, but he hasn’t mastered his suit. Meagan Tandy, Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners A weather report forecasting that a tornado is headed for Lanford creates chaos and surprises on Dan and Louise’s (John Goodman, Katey Sagal) wedding day. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA In the new episode “Arctic Drift” scientists embark on a research expedition in the Arctic that brings clarity to predictions of global change. 9 p.m. KOCE

Home Economics Marina (Karla Souza) worries that Camila (Chloe Jo Rountree) has lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom (Topher Grace) and the rest of the family to help reconnect with her roots in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Clash of the Cover Bands Two tribute bands of international rock stars compete for a chance to perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” 9:30 p.m. E!

CSI: Vegas Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) help a former colleague who is implicated in a witness-tampering incident. Meanwhile, Maxine (Paula Newsome) and the rest of her team work the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day. Wally Langham, Paul Guilfoyle and Chelsey Crisp guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Killer Cases (season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E

Twenties Jojo T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown and Jevon McFerrin star in the season premiere. 10 p.m. BET

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) embraces her new life in New Mexico, but a letter she receives from back home makes her reevaluate her plans for the future in the season finale of the comedy. Lori Chinn and B.D. Wong also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central



American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX

The Sinner Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), now retired, is reeling from the trauma of his last case so he and his partner (Jessica Hecht) travel to Hanover Island in northern Maine where he’s drawn into the investigation of a tragedy involving the daughter of a prominent local family. Joe Cobden, Frances Fisher, Michael Mosley and Neal Huff also star in the season premiere of the mystery series. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

CMT Artists of the Year Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs are recognized. From Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 9 p.m. CMT

SPORTS

Baseball AL Division Series, Game 5: The Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros (if necessary), 6 p.m. FS1

FIFA World Cup Qualifying United States versus Costa Rica, from New Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. TNT

WNBA Finals Game 2: The Chicago Sky visits the Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Dylan Thuras. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Jimmy Fallon and Dylan Gilmer (“Clash of the Cover Bands”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Victoria Beckham; Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sherri Shepherd; S.E. Cupp; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef José Andrés. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Phil Keoghan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Handler; William Jackson Harper (“Love Life”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jamie Lee Curtis; Hasan Minhaj; Malia Baker; Natalie Hemby performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 9-year-old son has screamed, cursed and punched others since the age of 3. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ludacris; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Sheila E. (“The Family Business”); a profile of Rita Moreno. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Nicole Holofcener; Victoria Beckham; Holly Humberstone. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Jon Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billie Eilish performs; Zach Galifianakis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Duchovny; the Killers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; author Sarah Snook. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Fighter (2010) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Twins (1988) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Buried (2010) 10 a.m. FXX

Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Public Enemies (2009) 10:18 a.m. Encore

The Aviator (2004) 10:20 a.m. HBO

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Ghost World (2001) 11 a.m. TMC

Wanted (2008) 11 a.m. TNT

Doubt (2008) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 11:30 a.m. USA

The Big Lebowski (1998) Noon Showtime

Casper (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The First Wives Club (1996) 12:41 p.m. Encore

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 1:15 p.m. HBO

The Conversation (1974) 1:55 p.m. Epix

The Best Man (1999) 2 p.m. Showtime

Five Miles to Midnight (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

Dressed to Kill (1980) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Déjà Vu (2006) 4 p.m. Showtime

Collateral (2004) 4:50 p.m. HBO

Krisha (2015) 4:55 p.m. TMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform

The Cowboys (1972) 5 p.m. REELZ

Border Incident (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

Scarface (1983) 6:10 p.m. Showtime

Halloween (1978) 7 p.m. AMC

The Badlanders (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7:30 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

How the West Was Won (1962) 8 p.m. REELZ

I Accuse! (1958) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Jurassic Park (1993) 9 p.m. HBO

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. Showtime

His Girl Friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR

Flight (2012) 10 p.m. Epix

Mystery Street (1950) 10:45 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

