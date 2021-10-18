What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Big Leap’ on Fox; ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ABC; ‘The Voice,’ NBC
SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty (Marcel Spears). Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds continue as Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello work with the contestants on their performances. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars On “Grease” night Frankie Avalon performs and Didi Conn, who played Frenchie in the movie, is a special guest. 8 p.m. ABC
Jojo Siwa, the bubbly, dancing, 18-year-old mini-conglomerate who came out as LGBTQ+ this year, breaks a barrier on the long-running dance contest.
9-1-1 May (Corinne Massiah) gets an emergency call from a suicidal teen in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola After indulging in a luxurious girls’ day with Dottie and Christina (Christine Ebersole, Maribeth Monroe), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) worries she’s losing touch with her humble Nigerian roots. Billy Gardell also stars in this new episode. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Big Leap Julia (Teri Polo) reaches out to her daughters (Paula and Maya Lou Hlava). Also, a trip back to Gabby and Justin’s (Simone Recasner, Ray Cham) high school results in an emotional reveal that leaves Gabby and the producers wondering how to move forward in this new episode. Scott Foley, Joe Rudnitsky and Piper Perabo also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Below Deck Mediterranean (season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here This new episode visits Temecula. 9 p.m. HBO
Wakefield What happens when the sanest person working in a psych ward starts to lose his grip? This new psychological drama from Australia revolves around Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam) who has built a reputation as a psych nurse blessed with a gift for soothing the afflicted, but he’s starting to slip. Mandy McElhinney, Geraldine Hakewill, Harry Greenwood and Sam Simmons star. 9 p.m. Showtime
NCIS: Hawai’i When a Japanese sailor is killed on American soil, evidence links the case to the earlier murder of the victim’s girlfriend back in Japan in this new episode. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Jason Antoon also star with guest stars Enver Gjokaj, Seana Kofoed, Madeline Zima and Sonny Saito. 10 p.m. CBS
POV Decades after moving to the U.S. to help care for her grandchildren, a woman returns to her hometown of Mompox, Colombia, in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. KOCE
Creepshow This new episode, directed and co-written by Greg Nicotero (“The Walking Dead”), stars Adam Pally as an anxious man whose search for answers takes him to a meeting of a 12-step program for were-creatures, where the other attendees include a former Marine (Pete Burris) who’s a were-tortoise, and a were-cheetah (Anna Camp) who’s a teacher by profession. (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Three pastry chefs create forest-themed chocolate creations in the season finale of the unscripted competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
Back to Life With John’s (Adrian Edmondson) body discovered, no sign of the digital pet and no word from Mandy (Christine Bottomley), Miri (Daisy Haggard) realizes she has to go to the police in the season finale. 10 p.m. Showtime
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Intervention (season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me Comics in Los Angeles reflect on life, love, travel and the worldwide pandemic in this new special. 8 p.m. The CW
The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game An intimate look at the evolution and impact of women emcees and rappers, told by the trailblazing artists who helped create a musical and cultural empire. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Tennessee Titans, 5 p.m. ESPN
Baseball Playoffs American League Championship Series Game 3: The Houston Astros visit the Boston Red Sox, 5 p.m. FS1
Alex Cora to return for a second stint as Boston Red Sox manager. The first ended after Cora was named as a key figure in the Astros cheating scandal.
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 6:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx; Hilarie Burton Morgan (“True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jennifer Tilly (“Chucky”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Meredith Vieira. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show New treatments for COVID-19; how COVID-19 changes the brain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ava DuVernay (“Home Sweet Home”); Annabeth Gish; Suni Lee; Amy Grant performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Duchovny; Liza Koshy; Peter Rosalita performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Olympians Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Lawyer Anita Hill (“Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence”). (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Aniston; Amandla Stenberg. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Paula Pell. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
1917 (2019) 8 a.m. TMC
Captain Phillips (2013) 9:05 a.m. and 10:56 p.m. Starz
The Shining (1980) 9:45 a.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10 a.m. Syfy
Cape Fear (1991) 10:07 a.m. Encore
Buried (2010) 10:30 a.m. FX; 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Forrest Gump (1994) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Private Parts (1997) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
Men Are Not Gods (1936) Noon TCM
The Devil’s Own (1997) 12:19 p.m. Encore
Blue Caprice (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:01 p.m. Syfy
Hot Fuzz (2007) 1:06 p.m. Cinemax
The Exorcist (1973) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Trouble in Paradise (1932) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2 p.m. Freeform
End of Watch (2012) 2:01 p.m. Starz
Deadpool (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX
Seven (1995) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
The Heiress (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Galaxy Quest (1999) 3:45 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 3:50 p.m. HBO
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 4:03 p.m. TNT
Taken (2008) 4:30 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Courage Under Fire (1996) 4:52 p.m. Starz
Public Enemies (2009) 5:37 p.m. Encore
John Wick (2014) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Promising Young Woman (2020) 7 p.m. HBO
In the Line of Fire (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. Paramount
Tender Mercies (1983) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8 p.m. Encore
Top Five (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 and 10:45 p.m. TNT
Casper (1995) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Payday (1973) 9 p.m. TCM
Don Jon (2013) 9:45 p.m. TMC
The Help (2011) 11 p.m. Paramount
Outlaw Blues (1977) 11 p.m. TCM
The Overnight (2015) 11:15 p.m. TMC
Night of the Living Dead (1968) 11:32 p.m. Encore
