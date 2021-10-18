What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Big Leap’ on Fox; ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ABC; ‘The Voice,’ NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty (Marcel Spears). Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds continue as Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello work with the contestants on their performances. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars On “Grease” night Frankie Avalon performs and Didi Conn, who played Frenchie in the movie, is a special guest. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 May (Corinne Massiah) gets an emergency call from a suicidal teen in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola After indulging in a luxurious girls’ day with Dottie and Christina (Christine Ebersole, Maribeth Monroe), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) worries she’s losing touch with her humble Nigerian roots. Billy Gardell also stars in this new episode. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Big Leap Julia (Teri Polo) reaches out to her daughters (Paula and Maya Lou Hlava). Also, a trip back to Gabby and Justin’s (Simone Recasner, Ray Cham) high school results in an emotional reveal that leaves Gabby and the producers wondering how to move forward in this new episode. Scott Foley, Joe Rudnitsky and Piper Perabo also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Below Deck Mediterranean (season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here This new episode visits Temecula. 9 p.m. HBO

Wakefield What happens when the sanest person working in a psych ward starts to lose his grip? This new psychological drama from Australia revolves around Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam) who has built a reputation as a psych nurse blessed with a gift for soothing the afflicted, but he’s starting to slip. Mandy McElhinney, Geraldine Hakewill, Harry Greenwood and Sam Simmons star. 9 p.m. Showtime

NCIS: Hawai’i When a Japanese sailor is killed on American soil, evidence links the case to the earlier murder of the victim’s girlfriend back in Japan in this new episode. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Jason Antoon also star with guest stars Enver Gjokaj, Seana Kofoed, Madeline Zima and Sonny Saito. 10 p.m. CBS

POV Decades after moving to the U.S. to help care for her grandchildren, a woman returns to her hometown of Mompox, Colombia, in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. KOCE

Creepshow This new episode, directed and co-written by Greg Nicotero (“The Walking Dead”), stars Adam Pally as an anxious man whose search for answers takes him to a meeting of a 12-step program for were-creatures, where the other attendees include a former Marine (Pete Burris) who’s a were-tortoise, and a were-cheetah (Anna Camp) who’s a teacher by profession. (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Three pastry chefs create forest-themed chocolate creations in the season finale of the unscripted competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

Back to Life With John’s (Adrian Edmondson) body discovered, no sign of the digital pet and no word from Mandy (Christine Bottomley), Miri (Daisy Haggard) realizes she has to go to the police in the season finale. 10 p.m. Showtime

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Intervention (season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me Comics in Los Angeles reflect on life, love, travel and the worldwide pandemic in this new special. 8 p.m. The CW

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game An intimate look at the evolution and impact of women emcees and rappers, told by the trailblazing artists who helped create a musical and cultural empire. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Tennessee Titans, 5 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Playoffs American League Championship Series Game 3: The Houston Astros visit the Boston Red Sox, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 6:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx; Hilarie Burton Morgan (“True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jennifer Tilly (“Chucky”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Meredith Vieira. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show New treatments for COVID-19; how COVID-19 changes the brain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ava DuVernay (“Home Sweet Home”); Annabeth Gish; Suni Lee; Amy Grant performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Duchovny; Liza Koshy; Peter Rosalita performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Olympians Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Lawyer Anita Hill (“Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence”). (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Aniston; Amandla Stenberg. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Paula Pell. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

1917 (2019) 8 a.m. TMC

Captain Phillips (2013) 9:05 a.m. and 10:56 p.m. Starz

The Shining (1980) 9:45 a.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10 a.m. Syfy

Cape Fear (1991) 10:07 a.m. Encore

Buried (2010) 10:30 a.m. FX; 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Forrest Gump (1994) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Private Parts (1997) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Men Are Not Gods (1936) Noon TCM

The Devil’s Own (1997) 12:19 p.m. Encore

Blue Caprice (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:01 p.m. Syfy

Hot Fuzz (2007) 1:06 p.m. Cinemax

The Exorcist (1973) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Trouble in Paradise (1932) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2 p.m. Freeform

End of Watch (2012) 2:01 p.m. Starz

Deadpool (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX

Seven (1995) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

The Heiress (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Galaxy Quest (1999) 3:45 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 3:50 p.m. HBO

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 4:03 p.m. TNT

Taken (2008) 4:30 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Courage Under Fire (1996) 4:52 p.m. Starz

Public Enemies (2009) 5:37 p.m. Encore

John Wick (2014) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Promising Young Woman (2020) 7 p.m. HBO

In the Line of Fire (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. Paramount

Tender Mercies (1983) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8 p.m. Encore

Top Five (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 and 10:45 p.m. TNT

Casper (1995) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Payday (1973) 9 p.m. TCM

Don Jon (2013) 9:45 p.m. TMC

The Help (2011) 11 p.m. Paramount

Outlaw Blues (1977) 11 p.m. TCM

The Overnight (2015) 11:15 p.m. TMC

Night of the Living Dead (1968) 11:32 p.m. Encore

