What’s on TV Monday: ‘4400' premiere and “All American” season premiere on The CW
SERIES
The Voice Ed Sheeran serves as mentor to all of the teams on the first night of the knockout rounds. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Hunter Clowdus joins the regular cast, playing Beverly Hills High quarterback JJ Parker, as this semiautobiographical sports drama returns, picking up the action following the Beverly and Crenshaw state championship. Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou and Taye Diggs also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars “Horror Night.” 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
4400 This reboot of the science fiction series about the mysterious reappearance of 4,400 seemingly random people who had vanished during the last century stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach and Jaye Ladymore. 9 p.m. The CW
The Big Leap Brittney and Simon (Anna Grace Barlow, Adam Kaplan) are startled by a visit from their overbearing mother with the show’s premiere just one day away. Also, Gabby (Simone Recasner) finds common ground with Brittney. Ray Cham and Scott Foley also star with guest stars Nora Dunn, Thomas Lennon and Missi Pyle. 9 p.m. Fox
Below Deck (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship Host John Henson challenges the four finalists to bake using an ingredient they absolutely hate in the two-hour season finale. Judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell claim a last victim before the final round. 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here This new episode visits the border town of Del Rio, Texas, during Pride Month. 9 p.m. HBO
Wakefield Raff’s (Ryan Corr) loyalty to Genevieve (Harriet Dyer) is seriously tested when her hypersexual behavior causes issues on the ward. Also, Nik (Rudi Dharmalingam) is still plagued by the tune when he accidentally injures Tessa (Bessie Holland) while trying to protect Linda (Mandy McElhinney). Geraldine Hakewill and Dan Wyllie also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Showtime
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV Mexican filmmaker Bruno Santamaria’s new documentary “Things We Dare Not Do” is a coming-of-age story set in El Roblito, a small Mexican village where a 16-year-old living with his family has a secret he shares with his relatives: He wants to live as a woman. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Yes We Did: The Vital Voices of 2021 This new special celebrates people who inspired the world in the fight for justice and equity, including Oprah Winfrey, Amanda Gorman, JoJo Siwa and Malala Yousafzai. 8 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSW
NFL Football The New Orleans Saints visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Barack Obama; Bruce Springsteen; Julianna Margulies. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Aidan Quinn; Darby Stanchfield (“Locke & Key”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Authors Ron and Clint Howard; chef Missy Robbins. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lesley Stahl. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Paul Anka. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sarah Gilbert; Priyanka Naik; Michael Corriero, Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Luke Bryan; Michael J. Woodard performs; guest host Katy Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Karen Huger. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Martin and Martin Short; Margaret Qualley; Dr. Jane Goodall; Cynthia Erivo performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anderson Cooper; Cobie Smulders; Atom Willard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. BBC America
Overlord (2018) 8 a.m. FX
The American President (1995) 9 a.m. Showtime
Stir of Echoes (1999) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Goosebumps (2015) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10:30 a.m. BBC America
The Rock (1996) 10:35 a.m. and 10 p.m. TMC
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO
United 93 (2006) 11 a.m. Showtime
Heat (1995) 11:34 a.m. Starz
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax
Dunkirk (2017) 1:20 p.m. HBO
The Conversation (1974) 2 p.m. Epix
The Goonies (1985) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Blind Side (2009) 2:06 p.m. Cinemax
The Rules of the Game (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:24 p.m. Starz
Air Force One (1997) 3:55 p.m. Epix
I Am Legend (2007) 4 p.m. TNT
Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform
Honeysuckle Rose (1980) 5 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. USA
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 5:33 p.m. Starz
Crash (2004) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform
Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. FS1
Super 8 (2011) 7:03 p.m. HBO
Queen & Slim (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 8 p.m. Encore
A Quiet Place (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Haywire (2011) 10:14 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:52 p.m. Starz
