What’s on TV Monday: ‘4400' premiere and “All American” season premiere on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Ed Sheeran serves as mentor to all of the teams on the first night of the knockout rounds. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Hunter Clowdus joins the regular cast, playing Beverly Hills High quarterback JJ Parker, as this semiautobiographical sports drama returns, picking up the action following the Beverly and Crenshaw state championship. Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou and Taye Diggs also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Dancing With the Stars “Horror Night.” 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

4400 This reboot of the science fiction series about the mysterious reappearance of 4,400 seemingly random people who had vanished during the last century stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach and Jaye Ladymore. 9 p.m. The CW

The Big Leap Brittney and Simon (Anna Grace Barlow, Adam Kaplan) are startled by a visit from their overbearing mother with the show’s premiere just one day away. Also, Gabby (Simone Recasner) finds common ground with Brittney. Ray Cham and Scott Foley also star with guest stars Nora Dunn, Thomas Lennon and Missi Pyle. 9 p.m. Fox

Below Deck (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

Halloween Baking Championship Host John Henson challenges the four finalists to bake using an ingredient they absolutely hate in the two-hour season finale. Judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell claim a last victim before the final round. 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here This new episode visits the border town of Del Rio, Texas, during Pride Month. 9 p.m. HBO

Wakefield Raff’s (Ryan Corr) loyalty to Genevieve (Harriet Dyer) is seriously tested when her hypersexual behavior causes issues on the ward. Also, Nik (Rudi Dharmalingam) is still plagued by the tune when he accidentally injures Tessa (Bessie Holland) while trying to protect Linda (Mandy McElhinney). Geraldine Hakewill and Dan Wyllie also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Showtime

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

POV Mexican filmmaker Bruno Santamaria’s new documentary “Things We Dare Not Do” is a coming-of-age story set in El Roblito, a small Mexican village where a 16-year-old living with his family has a secret he shares with his relatives: He wants to live as a woman. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Yes We Did: The Vital Voices of 2021 This new special celebrates people who inspired the world in the fight for justice and equity, including Oprah Winfrey, Amanda Gorman, JoJo Siwa and Malala Yousafzai. 8 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSW

NFL Football The New Orleans Saints visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Barack Obama; Bruce Springsteen; Julianna Margulies. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Aidan Quinn; Darby Stanchfield (“Locke & Key”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Authors Ron and Clint Howard; chef Missy Robbins. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lesley Stahl. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Paul Anka. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sarah Gilbert; Priyanka Naik; Michael Corriero, Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Luke Bryan; Michael J. Woodard performs; guest host Katy Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Karen Huger. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Martin and Martin Short; Margaret Qualley; Dr. Jane Goodall; Cynthia Erivo performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anderson Cooper; Cobie Smulders; Atom Willard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. BBC America

Overlord (2018) 8 a.m. FX

The American President (1995) 9 a.m. Showtime

Stir of Echoes (1999) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Goosebumps (2015) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10:30 a.m. BBC America

The Rock (1996) 10:35 a.m. and 10 p.m. TMC

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO

United 93 (2006) 11 a.m. Showtime

Heat (1995) 11:34 a.m. Starz

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax

Dunkirk (2017) 1:20 p.m. HBO

The Conversation (1974) 2 p.m. Epix

The Goonies (1985) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Blind Side (2009) 2:06 p.m. Cinemax

The Rules of the Game (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:24 p.m. Starz

Air Force One (1997) 3:55 p.m. Epix

I Am Legend (2007) 4 p.m. TNT

Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform

Honeysuckle Rose (1980) 5 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. USA

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 5:33 p.m. Starz

Crash (2004) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform

Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. FS1

Super 8 (2011) 7:03 p.m. HBO

Queen & Slim (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 8 p.m. Encore

A Quiet Place (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Haywire (2011) 10:14 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:52 p.m. Starz

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30, in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing