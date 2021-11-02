What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Veteran: The Mission’ on PBS
SERIES
FBI After a woman is kidnapped from her suburban home, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and her FBI teammates investigate the multiple trysts that the victim and her husband were involved in. Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, John Boyd and Alana De La Garza also star in this new episode with guest stars Yasmine Aker, David T. Patterson and Anni Krueger. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice This new episode recaps the season so far. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA unite to take down Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) once and for all as the villain unleashes the final part of his master plan in the season finale. Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Glen Powell and Jay Ellis (“Top Gun: Maverick”) push the guys out of their comfort zone in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
FBI: International Scott (Luke Kleintank) and his team investigate the fatal poisoning of an American journalist after the victim tried to meet with an anonymous source in Poland. Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul also star in this new episode. Heida Reed, Magdalena Korpas, Aaron Serotsky and Toni Belafonte guest-star. 9 p.m. CBS
La Brea (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl To keep everyone safe from Lex Luthor and Nyxlygsptlnz (Jon Cryer, Peta Sergeant), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) doubles down on patrols in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
American Veteran The new episode “The Mission” examines how military life shapes service members in unexpected and often profound ways. Among the personal stories are those of a young Coast Guard recruit charged with ferrying soldiers to fight on D-Day; a Nevada-based pilot who remotely guided armed bomber drones over Afghanistan; and a young Marine who rose to become the first Latina general. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval 9 p.m. BET
The Curse of Oak Island (season premiere) 9 p.m. History
FBI: Most Wanted In the aftermath of a deadly fire that swept through a busy arcade, Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team discover that the blaze was just the first step in a revenge scheme against one of the victims in this new episode. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos and Roxy Sternberg also star with guest stars Tim DeKay, Clarke Thorell and Gregory Perri. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is invited to the 110th anniversary of Solvang and creates a Viking feast. 10 p.m. Food Network
Impeachment: American Crime Story Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky (Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein) tell their stories to the grand jury in this new episode of the docudrama. 10 p.m. FX
Chucky (N) 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) lobbies for and gets a job at Wavy’s (Malik Yoba) new restaurant, where he meets an old foe in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
2021 Election Coverage Voting, exit polls and results of the off-year election will be covered as breaking news by major broadcast and cable news networks, with dedicated specials on some channels. “Decision 2021,” 3:45 and 10 p.m. MSNBC; “Democracy 2021: Virginia Showdown,” 4 p.m. Fox News; “Election Night in America,” 8 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
College Football Eastern Michigan visits Toledo, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
World Series Game 6: Atlanta visits the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet
MLS Soccer The Vancouver Whitecaps FC visit the LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Michael Eric Dyson; Annaleigh Ashford (“B Positive”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tracy Morgan; Jenna Bush Hager; Chassie Post; Al Roker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Misty Copeland; Steven Roberts; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen (“Glitter Every Day”); Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-hosts Michele Tafoya; Andy Cohen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Anika Noni Rose; guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Justine Bateman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Mena Suvari; Samira Wiley and Da’Vinchi (Broadway’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show What happened in JonBenét Ramsey’s home; the possibility of a new suspect; new DNA technology. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Chef Pilar Valdes (“Rebel Homemaker”); Alex Cooper. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Home”; Phoebe Robinson; D Smoke; Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 60-year-old woman says she will soon be flying to Nigeria to marry her 22-year-old soul mate. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kumail Nanjiani; Anderson East performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ziggy Marley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kumail Nanjiani; Fred Armisen; Lucy Dacus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael C. Hall; Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; Matthew Stafford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick; O’Shea Jackson Jr.; Atsuko Okatsuka. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Willie Geist; Steve Schirripa; Michael Imperioli; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Birthday Cake Jimmy Giannopoulos made his feature directorial debut with this 2021 crime thriller that opens on the 10th anniversary of a New York crime lord’s death. Ewan McGregor, Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco and Vincent Pastore star. 9 p.m. Starz
Se7en (1995) 8 a.m. Syfy
Flight (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Poltergeist (1982) 9:45 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10 a.m. FX
Ruthless People (1986) 10:05 a.m. TMC
The Women (1939) 10:15 a.m. TCM
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
Colors (1988) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 11:40 a.m. TMC
Easy A (2010) 1 p.m. MTV
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 1:50 p.m. Starz
Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Misfits (1961) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 2:50 p.m. Epix
Pain and Glory (2019) 3:12 p.m. Encore
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Ides of March (2011) 4:09 p.m. Starz
Matilda (1996) 4:10 p.m. Freeform
Trance (2013) 4:38 p.m. Cinemax
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1
Ashes and Diamonds (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 5:35 p.m. MTV
Slap Shot (1977) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6:15 p.m. Freeform
Risky Business (1983) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6:45 and 11 p.m. IFC
Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 7 p.m. Syfy
The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Promising Young Woman (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Borg vs. McEnroe (2017) 8 p.m. TMC
Instant Family (2018) 8:20 p.m. Freeform
Loves of a Blonde (1965) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Zoolander (2001) 9 p.m. IFC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970) 10:15 p.m. TCM
