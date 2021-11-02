Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Veteran: The Mission’ on PBS

Senator Tammy Duckworth in front of a helicopter.
Purple Heart recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) hosts “American Veteran: The Mission” on PBS.
(PBS)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI After a woman is kidnapped from her suburban home, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and her FBI teammates investigate the multiple trysts that the victim and her husband were involved in. Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, John Boyd and Alana De La Garza also star in this new episode with guest stars Yasmine Aker, David T. Patterson and Anni Krueger. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice This new episode recaps the season so far. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA unite to take down Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) once and for all as the villain unleashes the final part of his master plan in the season finale. Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Glen Powell and Jay Ellis (“Top Gun: Maverick”) push the guys out of their comfort zone in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

FBI: International Scott (Luke Kleintank) and his team investigate the fatal poisoning of an American journalist after the victim tried to meet with an anonymous source in Poland. Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul also star in this new episode. Heida Reed, Magdalena Korpas, Aaron Serotsky and Toni Belafonte guest-star. 9 p.m. CBS

La Brea (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl To keep everyone safe from Lex Luthor and Nyxlygsptlnz (Jon Cryer, Peta Sergeant), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) doubles down on patrols in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

American Veteran The new episode “The Mission” examines how military life shapes service members in unexpected and often profound ways. Among the personal stories are those of a young Coast Guard recruit charged with ferrying soldiers to fight on D-Day; a Nevada-based pilot who remotely guided armed bomber drones over Afghanistan; and a young Marine who rose to become the first Latina general. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval 9 p.m. BET

The Curse of Oak Island (season premiere) 9 p.m. History

FBI: Most Wanted In the aftermath of a deadly fire that swept through a busy arcade, Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team discover that the blaze was just the first step in a revenge scheme against one of the victims in this new episode. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos and Roxy Sternberg also star with guest stars Tim DeKay, Clarke Thorell and Gregory Perri. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is invited to the 110th anniversary of Solvang and creates a Viking feast. 10 p.m. Food Network

Impeachment: American Crime Story Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky (Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein) tell their stories to the grand jury in this new episode of the docudrama. 10 p.m. FX

Chucky (N) 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) lobbies for and gets a job at Wavy’s (Malik Yoba) new restaurant, where he meets an old foe in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

2021 Election Coverage Voting, exit polls and results of the off-year election will be covered as breaking news by major broadcast and cable news networks, with dedicated specials on some channels. “Decision 2021,” 3:45 and 10 p.m. MSNBC; “Democracy 2021: Virginia Showdown,” 4 p.m. Fox News; “Election Night in America,” 8 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

College Football Eastern Michigan visits Toledo, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

World Series Game 6: Atlanta visits the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet

MLS Soccer The Vancouver Whitecaps FC visit the LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Michael Eric Dyson; Annaleigh Ashford (“B Positive”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tracy Morgan; Jenna Bush Hager; Chassie Post; Al Roker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Misty Copeland; Steven Roberts; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen (“Glitter Every Day”); Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-hosts Michele Tafoya; Andy Cohen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Anika Noni Rose; guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Justine Bateman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Mena Suvari; Samira Wiley and Da’Vinchi (Broadway’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show What happened in JonBenét Ramsey’s home; the possibility of a new suspect; new DNA technology. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Chef Pilar Valdes (“Rebel Homemaker”); Alex Cooper. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Home”; Phoebe Robinson; D Smoke; Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 60-year-old woman says she will soon be flying to Nigeria to marry her 22-year-old soul mate. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kumail Nanjiani; Anderson East performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ziggy Marley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kumail Nanjiani; Fred Armisen; Lucy Dacus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael C. Hall; Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; Matthew Stafford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick; O’Shea Jackson Jr.; Atsuko Okatsuka. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Willie Geist; Steve Schirripa; Michael Imperioli; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Birthday Cake Jimmy Giannopoulos made his feature directorial debut with this 2021 crime thriller that opens on the 10th anniversary of a New York crime lord’s death. Ewan McGregor, Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco and Vincent Pastore star. 9 p.m. Starz

Se7en (1995) 8 a.m. Syfy

Flight (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Poltergeist (1982) 9:45 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10 a.m. FX

Ruthless People (1986) 10:05 a.m. TMC

The Women (1939) 10:15 a.m. TCM

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

Colors (1988) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 11:40 a.m. TMC

Easy A (2010) 1 p.m. MTV

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 1:50 p.m. Starz

Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Misfits (1961) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 2:50 p.m. Epix

Pain and Glory (2019) 3:12 p.m. Encore

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Ides of March (2011) 4:09 p.m. Starz

Matilda (1996) 4:10 p.m. Freeform

Trance (2013) 4:38 p.m. Cinemax

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

Ashes and Diamonds (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 5:35 p.m. MTV

Slap Shot (1977) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6:15 p.m. Freeform

Risky Business (1983) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6:45 and 11 p.m. IFC

Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 7 p.m. Syfy

The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

Promising Young Woman (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Borg vs. McEnroe (2017) 8 p.m. TMC

Instant Family (2018) 8:20 p.m. Freeform

Loves of a Blonde (1965) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Zoolander (2001) 9 p.m. IFC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount

Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 as PDF files you can download and print

