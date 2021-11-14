Come for Adele’s concert and interview with Oprah Winfrey, but stay for ‘filthy jokes’

Hello? Is it Adele you’re looking for?

The “Easy on Me” crooner is bringing back event television with her new concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Adele One Night Only” airs tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific and will be available to stream live and on demand on sister streamer Paramount+.

The primetime special marks the L.A.-based British artist’s first television interview about her new album, “30,” which she discussed with Vogue, in Rolling Stone and on Instagram in the lead-up to the record’s Nov. 19 release.

“30" and its lead single, “Easy on Me,” which debuted last month, herald the 15-time Grammy Award winner’s long-awaited “comeback” after a six-year hiatus.

“You’ll hear a lot of older songs, and then four new songs,” the 33-year-old told Winfrey in a preview clip, adding that the concert “will look really elegant,” but includes “a load of filthy jokes” that will give the audience whiplash.

Her top-secret concert took took place at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles late last month. The singer shut down the local landmark for the event and performed for an audience of A-listers, including producer Tyler Perry, actor Gabrielle Union, NBA star Dwyane Wade and singer Lizzo.

According to CBS, the celebrated “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall” hitmaker will discuss with Winfrey the stories behind her songs, life after divorce, her weight loss and her son. In another preview clip releasedFriday, Adele explained her thought process behind the dark lyrics in her new track “Hold On.”

“It’s a process — the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum,” she said.

“The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day, and still running a home, running a business, like, so many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well,” she continued.

“I juggle those things as well and I felt like not doing it anymore. And also trying to like, move forward, like, a bit like, with intention, not just trying to get out of it for no reasons. My feet hurt walking through all that concrete.”