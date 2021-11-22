What’s on TV Monday: ‘Ordinary Joe’ on NBC; season finale of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The top 11 artists perform songs selected by fans. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Billy (Taye Diggs) helps Spencer (Daniel Ezra) come up with a contingency after getting some troubling news. Greta Onieogou, Chelsea Tavares, Bre-Z and Samantha Logan also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement



Holiday Baking Championship In a Thanksgiving-themed episode, the bakers use Black Friday kitchen gadgets to make desserts. Then they create cornucopia bread baskets filled with flavored holiday breads. 8 p.m. Food Network

4400 Keisha (Ireon Roach) learns the truth about the day she lost her sister. Also, Shanice and Dr. Andre (Brittany Adebumola, T.L. Thompson) enjoy a day out as Hayden and Mariah (Amarr, Sophia Echendu) grow closer. 9 p.m. The CW

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown In the new episode “Have Yourself a Scary Little Christmas,” the Abominable Snowman inspires the teams for a “Monster Christmas” theme. Jesse Palmer hosts, with judges Nacho Aguirre, Kardea Brown and Breegan Jane. 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here This new episode visits Kona, Hawaii. 9 p.m. HBO





Wakefield Raff (Ryan Corr) realizes that, due to memory loss from her ECT treatment, Genevieve (Harriet Dyer) can’t remember their wedding day. Also, Collette (Felicity Ward) confronts Linda (Mandy McElhinney) about her bullying and discovers the truth about her boss. Rudi Dharmalingam also stars in this new episode of the imported drama. 9 p.m. Showtime

Ordinary Joe It’s Thanksgiving for Cop Joe, Music Joe and Nurse Joe (James Wolk) in this new episode of the alternate-realities drama. Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Anne Ramsay also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Shaun and Lea (Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara) happen upon a terrible car accident and discover a young pregnant mother (Natalee Linez) who has been badly injured. Richard Schiff also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis explores ageism, elder care and economic insecurity as he charts the journey he took to help his 75-year-old mother after she was fired from her job in the new documentary “Duty Free.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek The new episode “Trek Goes to the Movies” recalls the release of three franchise movies, including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” which featured a villain from the original series (Ricardo Montalbán). 10:05 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Burl Ives narrates the holiday classic. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Maui Invitational: Texas A&M versus Wisconsin, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Butler versus Houston, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2; Saint Mary’s versus Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Ohio State visits Seton Hall, 3 p.m. FS1; California visits Florida, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. BSSC

NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Halle Berry (“Bruised”); David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Holly Robinson Peete discusses ADHD. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Lady Like”; Kirsten Dunst; Brooke Shields. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dennis Quaid; Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real “The Real” Remix winner; guest co-host Tami Roman. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women’s reproductive rights; Mini Timmaraju, NARAL. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeremy Renner; Kristin Chenoweth; Jenny Lewis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adrien Brody; Zazie Beetz; Little Simz performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Jon Epcar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Hiccup (voice of Jay Baruchel) embarks on a quest to find a dragon utopia while trying to accept the fact that Toothless has formed a bond with a female Light Fury in this 2019 fantasy, the final installment in the computer-animated trilogy. The voice cast also includes America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Kit Harington and Gerard Butler. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8:40 a.m. Showtime

Stand by Me (1986) 9 a.m. AMC

The Happy Years (1950) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Starship Troopers (1997) 9:34 a.m. Starz

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10 a.m. Epix

Fruitvale Station (2013) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Secret Garden (1949) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 11:50 a.m. Epix

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Noon TMC

The Invisible Man (2020) 12:16 p.m. Cinemax

Kim (1950) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Chinatown (1974) 1:50 p.m. TMC

Risky Business (1983) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax

Ray (2004) 2:30 p.m. BET

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 2:54 p.m. Starz

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) 2:59 p.m. Encore

The Boy With Green Hair (1948) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Eve’s Bayou (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Birds (1963) 4 p.m. TMC

Arthur Christmas (2011) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Red Shoes (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

The War of the Roses (1989) 6 p.m. TMC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

You Can Count on Me (2000) 6:07 p.m. Cinemax

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 6:25 p.m. Syfy

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Big Fish (2003) 6:51 p.m. Encore

Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount

Don Jon (2013) 7:26 p.m. Starz

An American in Paris (1951) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The One I Love (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

Grease (1978) 9 p.m. AMC

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The East (2013) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax

Die Hard 2 (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. Tru

The Fifth Element (1997) 10:30 p.m. Epix

The Negotiator (1998) 10:50 p.m. Encore

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing