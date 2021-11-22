What’s on TV Monday: ‘Ordinary Joe’ on NBC; season finale of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on ABC
SERIES
The Voice The top 11 artists perform songs selected by fans. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Billy (Taye Diggs) helps Spencer (Daniel Ezra) come up with a contingency after getting some troubling news. Greta Onieogou, Chelsea Tavares, Bre-Z and Samantha Logan also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
COVID-19 made Peloton’s celebrity-obsessed Cody Rigsby famous in his own right. A turn on “Dancing With the Stars” is just the beginning.
Holiday Baking Championship In a Thanksgiving-themed episode, the bakers use Black Friday kitchen gadgets to make desserts. Then they create cornucopia bread baskets filled with flavored holiday breads. 8 p.m. Food Network
4400 Keisha (Ireon Roach) learns the truth about the day she lost her sister. Also, Shanice and Dr. Andre (Brittany Adebumola, T.L. Thompson) enjoy a day out as Hayden and Mariah (Amarr, Sophia Echendu) grow closer. 9 p.m. The CW
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown In the new episode “Have Yourself a Scary Little Christmas,” the Abominable Snowman inspires the teams for a “Monster Christmas” theme. Jesse Palmer hosts, with judges Nacho Aguirre, Kardea Brown and Breegan Jane. 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here This new episode visits Kona, Hawaii. 9 p.m. HBO
After his appearance on HBO’s ‘We’re Here,’ Andrei Manila talks about the episode, his relationship with his mother and where he is now.
Wakefield Raff (Ryan Corr) realizes that, due to memory loss from her ECT treatment, Genevieve (Harriet Dyer) can’t remember their wedding day. Also, Collette (Felicity Ward) confronts Linda (Mandy McElhinney) about her bullying and discovers the truth about her boss. Rudi Dharmalingam also stars in this new episode of the imported drama. 9 p.m. Showtime
Ordinary Joe It’s Thanksgiving for Cop Joe, Music Joe and Nurse Joe (James Wolk) in this new episode of the alternate-realities drama. Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Anne Ramsay also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Shaun and Lea (Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara) happen upon a terrible car accident and discover a young pregnant mother (Natalee Linez) who has been badly injured. Richard Schiff also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis explores ageism, elder care and economic insecurity as he charts the journey he took to help his 75-year-old mother after she was fired from her job in the new documentary “Duty Free.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek The new episode “Trek Goes to the Movies” recalls the release of three franchise movies, including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” which featured a villain from the original series (Ricardo Montalbán). 10:05 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Burl Ives narrates the holiday classic. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Maui Invitational: Texas A&M versus Wisconsin, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Butler versus Houston, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2; Saint Mary’s versus Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Ohio State visits Seton Hall, 3 p.m. FS1; California visits Florida, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. BSSC
NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Halle Berry (“Bruised”); David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Holly Robinson Peete discusses ADHD. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Lady Like”; Kirsten Dunst; Brooke Shields. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dennis Quaid; Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real “The Real” Remix winner; guest co-host Tami Roman. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women’s reproductive rights; Mini Timmaraju, NARAL. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeremy Renner; Kristin Chenoweth; Jenny Lewis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adrien Brody; Zazie Beetz; Little Simz performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Jon Epcar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Hiccup (voice of Jay Baruchel) embarks on a quest to find a dragon utopia while trying to accept the fact that Toothless has formed a bond with a female Light Fury in this 2019 fantasy, the final installment in the computer-animated trilogy. The voice cast also includes America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Kit Harington and Gerard Butler. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8:40 a.m. Showtime
Stand by Me (1986) 9 a.m. AMC
The Happy Years (1950) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Starship Troopers (1997) 9:34 a.m. Starz
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10 a.m. Epix
Fruitvale Station (2013) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Secret Garden (1949) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 11:50 a.m. Epix
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Noon TMC
The Invisible Man (2020) 12:16 p.m. Cinemax
Kim (1950) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Chinatown (1974) 1:50 p.m. TMC
Risky Business (1983) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax
Ray (2004) 2:30 p.m. BET
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 2:54 p.m. Starz
Once Upon a Time in America (1984) 2:59 p.m. Encore
The Boy With Green Hair (1948) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Eve’s Bayou (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Birds (1963) 4 p.m. TMC
Arthur Christmas (2011) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The Red Shoes (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
The War of the Roses (1989) 6 p.m. TMC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
You Can Count on Me (2000) 6:07 p.m. Cinemax
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 6:25 p.m. Syfy
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Big Fish (2003) 6:51 p.m. Encore
Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount
Don Jon (2013) 7:26 p.m. Starz
An American in Paris (1951) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The One I Love (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
Grease (1978) 9 p.m. AMC
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The East (2013) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax
Die Hard 2 (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. Tru
The Fifth Element (1997) 10:30 p.m. Epix
The Negotiator (1998) 10:50 p.m. Encore
