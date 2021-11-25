What’s on TV Thursday: Thanksgiving Day Parade; NFL Football; ‘The National Dog Show’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Christmas Cookie Challenge Hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson challenge five elite bakers to create Christmas cookies that reflect holiday seasons from decades past in this new episode of the holiday competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Big Deal The new episode “A Friendsgiving Special” highlights Black Friday products. 9 p.m. USA

Tacoma FD It’s Thanksgiving at the station and Terry (Kevin Heffernan) wants to do everything his way, but when an engine breaks down they have to call in Spatchcock, the most irritating and irritable mechanic in town. Marcus Henderson and Steve Lemme also star in this new holiday episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. TRU

Advertisement

SPECIALS

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight anchor coverage of the annual parade in New York. 9 a.m. CBS

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Featured guests include Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher and Jon Batiste. 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. NBC

The National Dog Show John O’Hurley and David Frei return to co-host this holiday special. Mary Carillo reports from backstage and inside the show ring. Noon NBC; 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. NBCSP

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving Four generations of the Chrisley family chip in to make a Thanksgiving to remember. 7:28 and 10:30 p.m. USA

The Magic Maker In this new special, illusionist Adam Trent puts magic in the hands of everyday people. 8 p.m. ABC

World Pet Games Representing nearly 20 countries from around the world, this new competition features human contestants with their diverse pets. Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell co-host and Rachel Bonnetta serves as a sideline reporter. 8 p.m. Fox

SPORTS

College Basketball Battle 4 Atlantis, Consolation round, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2. Wooden Legacy: USC visits Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Dayton visits Miami, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Alabama-Birmingham visits New Mexico, 4 p.m. FS1; San Francisco visits Towson, 6:30 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. Fox; the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Dallas Cowboys, 1:30 p.m. CBS; the Buffalo Bills visit the New Orleans Saints, 5:20 p.m. NBC

College Football Fresno State visits San Jose State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Ole Miss visits Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the Colorado Rapids, 1:30 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Bill Cowher; Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jeff Gennette, Macy’s; the cast of “Girls5Eva”; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jared Leto; chefs Ryan Scott, Lorena Garcia and Eddie Jackson; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“The Morning Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ice-T. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Taraji P. Henson. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Paul Rudd; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Hart; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; June Diane Raphael. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Melissa McCarthy; Bill Gates. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers Family; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Nine Kittens of Christmas Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad (“The Nine Lives of Christmas”) return in this new sequel as a couple finding forever homes for a litter of adorable kittens. Gregory Harrison, Stephanie Bennett and Nathan Witte co-star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime

Titanic (1997) 8:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. VH1

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 9 a.m. AMC

Hoosiers (1986) 9 a.m. FS1

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX

Shrek 2 (2004) 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. MTV

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 9 a.m. TCM

Borg versus McEnroe (2017) 9 a.m. TMC

Cinderella (2015) 9:08 a.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:22 a.m. USA

Field of Dreams (1989) 9:30 a.m. Paramount

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 9:33 a.m. HBO

Walk the Line (2005) 10 a.m. Bravo

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10:35 a.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 10:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. MTV

Room for One More (1952) 11:15 a.m. TCM

GoldenEye (1995) Noon POP

Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Dirty Dancing (1987) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Gloria Bell (2018) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:49 p.m. USA

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 1 p.m. Bravo

Stand by Me (1986) 1 p.m. Sundance

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) 1 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:05 and10:25 p.m. Epix

Out of Sight (1998) 1:05 and 9 p.m. TMC

Paddington (2014) 2 p.m. Freeform

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2 and 10 p.m. FX

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 2:17 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Wonder Woman (2017) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 3 p.m. POP

Twister (1996) 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

Father of the Bride (1950) 3 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3:30 p.m. Bravo

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Billy Elliot (2000) 3:58 p.m. Cinemax

Goldfinger (1964) 4 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform

Julie & Julia (2009) 4:09 p.m. Encore

Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:30 p.m. USA

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Chisum (1970) 5 p.m. REELZ

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. Syfy

Houseboat (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Ruthless People (1986) 5:30 p.m. TMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 p.m. VH1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

Casino Royale (2006) 6 p.m. POP

A Christmas Story (1983) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

From Russia With Love (1963) 6:30 p.m. BBC America

Cheaper by the Dozen (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

The Alamo (1960) 7:30 p.m. REELZ

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 7:45 p.m. TBS

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Elf (2003) 8, 9:40 and 11:20 p.m. Encore

The Nine Kittens of Christmas (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. LOGO

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 9 p.m. BET

Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Under Siege (1992) 9 p.m. Ovation

Django Unchained (2012) 9 p.m. Showtime

In the Heights (2021) 9:30 p.m. HBO

Bull Durham (1988) 10 p.m. Paramount

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Iron Man 3 (2013) 10:38 p.m. Starz

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing