What’s on TV Thursday: Thanksgiving Day Parade; NFL Football; ‘The National Dog Show’ on NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Christmas Cookie Challenge Hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson challenge five elite bakers to create Christmas cookies that reflect holiday seasons from decades past in this new episode of the holiday competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
America’s Big Deal The new episode “A Friendsgiving Special” highlights Black Friday products. 9 p.m. USA
Tacoma FD It’s Thanksgiving at the station and Terry (Kevin Heffernan) wants to do everything his way, but when an engine breaks down they have to call in Spatchcock, the most irritating and irritable mechanic in town. Marcus Henderson and Steve Lemme also star in this new holiday episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight anchor coverage of the annual parade in New York. 9 a.m. CBS
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Featured guests include Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher and Jon Batiste. 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. NBC
The National Dog Show John O’Hurley and David Frei return to co-host this holiday special. Mary Carillo reports from backstage and inside the show ring. Noon NBC; 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. NBCSP
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving Four generations of the Chrisley family chip in to make a Thanksgiving to remember. 7:28 and 10:30 p.m. USA
The Magic Maker In this new special, illusionist Adam Trent puts magic in the hands of everyday people. 8 p.m. ABC
World Pet Games Representing nearly 20 countries from around the world, this new competition features human contestants with their diverse pets. Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell co-host and Rachel Bonnetta serves as a sideline reporter. 8 p.m. Fox
SPORTS
College Basketball Battle 4 Atlantis, Consolation round, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2. Wooden Legacy: USC visits Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Dayton visits Miami, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Alabama-Birmingham visits New Mexico, 4 p.m. FS1; San Francisco visits Towson, 6:30 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. Fox; the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Dallas Cowboys, 1:30 p.m. CBS; the Buffalo Bills visit the New Orleans Saints, 5:20 p.m. NBC
College Football Fresno State visits San Jose State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Ole Miss visits Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the Colorado Rapids, 1:30 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Bill Cowher; Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jeff Gennette, Macy’s; the cast of “Girls5Eva”; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jared Leto; chefs Ryan Scott, Lorena Garcia and Eddie Jackson; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“The Morning Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ice-T. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Taraji P. Henson. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Paul Rudd; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Hart; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; June Diane Raphael. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Melissa McCarthy; Bill Gates. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers Family; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Nine Kittens of Christmas Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad (“The Nine Lives of Christmas”) return in this new sequel as a couple finding forever homes for a litter of adorable kittens. Gregory Harrison, Stephanie Bennett and Nathan Witte co-star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime
Titanic (1997) 8:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. VH1
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 9 a.m. AMC
Hoosiers (1986) 9 a.m. FS1
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX
Shrek 2 (2004) 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. MTV
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 9 a.m. TCM
Borg versus McEnroe (2017) 9 a.m. TMC
Cinderella (2015) 9:08 a.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:22 a.m. USA
Field of Dreams (1989) 9:30 a.m. Paramount
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 9:33 a.m. HBO
Walk the Line (2005) 10 a.m. Bravo
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10:35 a.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games (2012) 10:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. MTV
Room for One More (1952) 11:15 a.m. TCM
GoldenEye (1995) Noon POP
Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Dirty Dancing (1987) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Gloria Bell (2018) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:49 p.m. USA
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 1 p.m. Bravo
Stand by Me (1986) 1 p.m. Sundance
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) 1 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:05 and10:25 p.m. Epix
Out of Sight (1998) 1:05 and 9 p.m. TMC
Paddington (2014) 2 p.m. Freeform
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2 and 10 p.m. FX
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 2:17 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Wonder Woman (2017) 2:30 p.m. TNT
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 3 p.m. POP
Twister (1996) 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
Father of the Bride (1950) 3 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3:30 p.m. Bravo
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Billy Elliot (2000) 3:58 p.m. Cinemax
Goldfinger (1964) 4 and 9 p.m. BBC America
Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform
Julie & Julia (2009) 4:09 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:30 p.m. USA
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Chisum (1970) 5 p.m. REELZ
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. Syfy
Houseboat (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Ruthless People (1986) 5:30 p.m. TMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 p.m. VH1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform
Casino Royale (2006) 6 p.m. POP
A Christmas Story (1983) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
From Russia With Love (1963) 6:30 p.m. BBC America
Cheaper by the Dozen (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
The Alamo (1960) 7:30 p.m. REELZ
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 7:45 p.m. TBS
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Elf (2003) 8, 9:40 and 11:20 p.m. Encore
The Nine Kittens of Christmas (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. LOGO
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 9 p.m. BET
Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Under Siege (1992) 9 p.m. Ovation
Django Unchained (2012) 9 p.m. Showtime
In the Heights (2021) 9:30 p.m. HBO
Bull Durham (1988) 10 p.m. Paramount
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Iron Man 3 (2013) 10:38 p.m. Starz
