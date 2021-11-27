What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ on Hallmark; ‘Robbie the Reindeer’ on CBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx Tales Staff becomes concerned when a fennec fox is diagnosed with a rare heart condition. Also, giant stick insects are breeding. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Wellington Paranormal Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) attend to a number of paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. Maaka Pohatu also stars with guest star Josh Thomson. 8:30 p.m. The CW
The Zoo Two bull sea lions at the zoo and the New York Aquarium trade places. Also, Sifaka lemurs form a new breeding pair. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire First shown in the United States with its original voice cast, this British-produced special was revoiced for American network television. Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, Jim Belushi, Brad Garrett, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, James Woods, Dan Dierdorf and Dick Enberg are heard in the off-kilter, animated story of the quest of Rudolph’s son to take his father’s place on Santa’s sleigh team. A 2002 sequel, “Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe,” follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? This new special revisits Wetumpka, Ala., the community that received a citywide makeover in “Home Town Takeover,” for this new one-hour special episode. Ben and Erin Napier, who supervised the ambitious facelift, are hosts. 8 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
College Football BYU visits USC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; California visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Georgia visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida State visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Wake Forest visits Boston College, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Baylor, 9 a.m. FS1; teams TBA, 9:30 a.m. BSW; Alabama visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Penn State visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oregon State visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Indiana visits Purdue, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits Minnesota, 1 p.m. Fox; Tulsa visits SMU, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Grambling State visits Southern, 2 p.m. NBCSP; Texas A&M visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas, 4 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Kentucky visits Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame visits Stanford, 5 p.m. Fox
NHL Hockey The Ottawa Senators visit the Kings, 4 p.m. BSW
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Making Spirits Bright Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks star in this Christmas romance as adults from rival holiday decorating families whose longtime feud is driven by animosity between their fathers. The two find romance one Christmas season as they compete in their community’s holiday decorating competition. Jennifer Larson, John Cassini, Jaden Oehr and Christina Sicoli also star in this 2021 seasonal romance. 6 p.m. Hallmark
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding The Liddle household has a lot to be merry about, as Jacquie and Tyler (Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot) prepare for their first baby in this latest installment in the holiday movie franchise. Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Bresha Webb and Nathan Witte also star. 6 p.m. Lifetime
Soul Santa After a businessman gambles away money belonging to the mob, he goes on the lam and finds a holiday job as a shopping-mall Santa Claus in this 2021 holiday comedy. Jose Guns Alves, Adrian Alvarado, David Mann, Tamela Mann and Brooke Monroe Conaway star. 8 p.m. BET
Christmas at Castle Hart Lacey Chabert (“Sweet Carolina”) stars in this new holiday romance as a woman who travels to Ireland to learn more about her family’s roots. She’s mistaken for an event planner and gets hired to coordinate a lavish Christmas party at the castle of a handsome earl (Stuart Townsend). 8 p.m. Hallmark
Nash Bridges Don Johnson and Cheech Marin return to their roles as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez in this reunion movie based on the hit police drama series that ran from 1996 to 2001 on CBS. They’re now investigators for an elite unit of the San Francisco Police Department. Bonnie Somerville, Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. USA
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10 a.m., Noon, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. TBS
Open Range (2003) 8:30 a.m. Paramount
The Goonies (1985) 8:30 a.m. VH1
Elysium (2013) 8:35 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Encore
Rudy (1993) 8:35 a.m. POP
David Copperfield (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
The Godfather (1972) 9:35 a.m. Showtime
Arthur Christmas (2011) 10 a.m. Freeform
Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 a.m. AMC
The Abyss (1989) 10:28 a.m. and 11:18 p.m. Encore
The Patriot (2000) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:35 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. MTV
Beetlejuice (1988) 11 a.m. VH1
A Bridge Too Far (1977) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon Freeform
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) Noon TMC
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) Noon TNT
WarGames (1983) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 12:30 p.m. Epix
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Captain Phillips (2013) 12:52 and 9 p.m. Encore
Maverick (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 1 p.m. VH1
A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. History
The Green Mile (1999) 2 p.m. Sundance
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 2:10 p.m. TMC
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 2:20 p.m. Epix
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 2:30 and 10 p.m. CMT
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Invisible Man (2020) 2:57 p.m. Cinemax
Goodfellas (1990) 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Bravo
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:10 p.m. Encore
Bridesmaids (2011) 3:45 p.m. MTV
Carlito’s Way (1993) 4 p.m. TMC
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 5 p.m. AMC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. History
48 HRS. (1982) 5 p.m. Ovation
Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT
The Santa Clause (1994) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Salt (2010) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 6 p.m. VH1
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Easy A (2010) 6:30 p.m. MTV
Alien (1979) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Aliens (1986) 6:30 p.m. TMC
The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. AMC
The Polar Express (2004) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network
John Wick (2014) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Chasing Amy (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. FX
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. HBO
Coming to America (1988) 8:30 p.m. VH1
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
Tight Spot (1955) 9 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10 p.m. HBO
Abominable (2019) 10:06 p.m. FX
Lost in America (1985) 11 p.m. TCM
Joker (2019) 11 p.m. TNT
Die Hard (1988) 11 p.m. VH1
What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving specials, football, the Beatles, the AMAs and more
TV highlights for Nov. 21-27 include Thanksgiving Day parade coverage, NFL football, the American Music Awards and a new Beatles documentary.
Movies on TV this week: ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ on AMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on TBS
Movies on TV this week: November 21: ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ on AMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on TBS; ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Ghostbusters II’ on FX
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
TV NEXT WEEK
Movies on TV this week: ‘Casablanca,’ TCM; ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Godfather, Part II’ on TMC
Movies on TV this week: November 28: ‘Casablanca,’ TCM; ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Godfather, Part II’ on TMC; ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ AMC; ‘Patton,’ Encore
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.