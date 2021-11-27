What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ on Hallmark; ‘Robbie the Reindeer’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: Bronx Tales Staff becomes concerned when a fennec fox is diagnosed with a rare heart condition. Also, giant stick insects are breeding. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Wellington Paranormal Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) attend to a number of paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. Maaka Pohatu also stars with guest star Josh Thomson. 8:30 p.m. The CW

The Zoo Two bull sea lions at the zoo and the New York Aquarium trade places. Also, Sifaka lemurs form a new breeding pair. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire First shown in the United States with its original voice cast, this British-produced special was revoiced for American network television. Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, Jim Belushi, Brad Garrett, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, James Woods, Dan Dierdorf and Dick Enberg are heard in the off-kilter, animated story of the quest of Rudolph’s son to take his father’s place on Santa’s sleigh team. A 2002 sequel, “Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe,” follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? This new special revisits Wetumpka, Ala., the community that received a citywide makeover in “Home Town Takeover,” for this new one-hour special episode. Ben and Erin Napier, who supervised the ambitious facelift, are hosts. 8 p.m. HGTV

SPORTS

College Football BYU visits USC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; California visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Georgia visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida State visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Wake Forest visits Boston College, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Baylor, 9 a.m. FS1; teams TBA, 9:30 a.m. BSW; Alabama visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Penn State visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oregon State visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Indiana visits Purdue, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits Minnesota, 1 p.m. Fox; Tulsa visits SMU, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Grambling State visits Southern, 2 p.m. NBCSP; Texas A&M visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas, 4 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Kentucky visits Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame visits Stanford, 5 p.m. Fox

NHL Hockey The Ottawa Senators visit the Kings, 4 p.m. BSW

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Making Spirits Bright Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks star in this Christmas romance as adults from rival holiday decorating families whose longtime feud is driven by animosity between their fathers. The two find romance one Christmas season as they compete in their community’s holiday decorating competition. Jennifer Larson, John Cassini, Jaden Oehr and Christina Sicoli also star in this 2021 seasonal romance. 6 p.m. Hallmark

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding The Liddle household has a lot to be merry about, as Jacquie and Tyler (Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot) prepare for their first baby in this latest installment in the holiday movie franchise. Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Bresha Webb and Nathan Witte also star. 6 p.m. Lifetime

Soul Santa After a businessman gambles away money belonging to the mob, he goes on the lam and finds a holiday job as a shopping-mall Santa Claus in this 2021 holiday comedy. Jose Guns Alves, Adrian Alvarado, David Mann, Tamela Mann and Brooke Monroe Conaway star. 8 p.m. BET

Christmas at Castle Hart Lacey Chabert (“Sweet Carolina”) stars in this new holiday romance as a woman who travels to Ireland to learn more about her family’s roots. She’s mistaken for an event planner and gets hired to coordinate a lavish Christmas party at the castle of a handsome earl (Stuart Townsend). 8 p.m. Hallmark

Nash Bridges Don Johnson and Cheech Marin return to their roles as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez in this reunion movie based on the hit police drama series that ran from 1996 to 2001 on CBS. They’re now investigators for an elite unit of the San Francisco Police Department. Bonnie Somerville, Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. USA

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10 a.m., Noon, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. TBS

Open Range (2003) 8:30 a.m. Paramount

The Goonies (1985) 8:30 a.m. VH1

Elysium (2013) 8:35 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Encore

Rudy (1993) 8:35 a.m. POP

David Copperfield (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

The Godfather (1972) 9:35 a.m. Showtime

Arthur Christmas (2011) 10 a.m. Freeform

Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 a.m. AMC

The Abyss (1989) 10:28 a.m. and 11:18 p.m. Encore

The Patriot (2000) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:35 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. MTV

Beetlejuice (1988) 11 a.m. VH1

A Bridge Too Far (1977) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon Freeform

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) Noon TMC

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) Noon TNT

WarGames (1983) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 12:30 p.m. Epix

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Captain Phillips (2013) 12:52 and 9 p.m. Encore

Maverick (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 1 p.m. VH1

A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. History

The Green Mile (1999) 2 p.m. Sundance

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 2:10 p.m. TMC

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 2:20 p.m. Epix

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 2:30 and 10 p.m. CMT

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Invisible Man (2020) 2:57 p.m. Cinemax

Goodfellas (1990) 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Bravo

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:10 p.m. Encore

Bridesmaids (2011) 3:45 p.m. MTV

Carlito’s Way (1993) 4 p.m. TMC

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 5 p.m. AMC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. History

48 HRS. (1982) 5 p.m. Ovation

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

The Santa Clause (1994) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Salt (2010) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 6 p.m. VH1

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Easy A (2010) 6:30 p.m. MTV

Alien (1979) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Aliens (1986) 6:30 p.m. TMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. AMC

The Polar Express (2004) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network

John Wick (2014) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Chasing Amy (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. FX

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. HBO

Coming to America (1988) 8:30 p.m. VH1

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

Tight Spot (1955) 9 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10 p.m. HBO

Abominable (2019) 10:06 p.m. FX

Lost in America (1985) 11 p.m. TCM

Joker (2019) 11 p.m. TNT

Die Hard (1988) 11 p.m. VH1

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

TV NEXT WEEK

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 as PDF files you can download and print