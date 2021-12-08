What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Intergalactic’ on Syfy; ‘Christmas Around the World’ on CMT

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In the season finale, Leno rides a mechanical bull with country icon Dwight Yoakam. Then Leno and Paul Reiser ride a pair of Johnny Carson’s Corvette-powered swan boats. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Crossroads This holiday episode features Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Maddie & Tae, Boyz II Men and Chris Tomlin. Brett Young hosts. 8 p.m. CMT

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Alter Ego The final four contestants compete and the winner is chosen in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Karen (Ebony Obsidian) confronts Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) while Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) agrees to meet Que (Mackenro Alexander) at the police station as he turns himself in. Devale Ellis also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo



CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Twenties Nia (Gabrielle Graham) weighs her options in movie roles and in dating. Also, Marie (Christina Elmore) challenges the premise of Ben’s (Alex Alomar Akpobome) idea for a movie. 10 p.m. BET

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee (Kaitlin Olson) is excited to head off for Hollywood while Charlie and Mac’s (Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney) jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy in the first two new episodes of the raunchy comedy. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Intergalactic Ash (Savannah Steyn) gets the cold shoulder from the rest of the crew over her suspected betrayal of Dr. Grieves (Natasha O’Keeffe). Meanwhile, Candy (Eleanor Tomlinson) is devastated over her mother’s death in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck Four families compete in three rounds of holiday-themed challenges for the chance to win a truckload of presents. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Christmas Around the World Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host this new holiday special that showcases how the holiday is celebrated around the world, including what various cultures regard as Christmas foods. 8 p.m. The CW

CMT a Tennessee Kind of Christmas Country music artists share holiday traditions, personal memories and perform their favorite Christmas songs in this holiday special. 9 p.m. CMT

SPORTS

College Basketball Ball State visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits West Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland-Baltimore County visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Michael J. Fox; Paola Pimienta. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cynthia Nixon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zachary Levi; Kurt Warner; David Rose; Shaggy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cynthia Nixon; Heather Graham. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. Gavin Newsom; Penn & Teller. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Vanessa Lachey (“NCIS: Hawai’i”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Debbie Allen; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond”); a cold vs. RSV vs. COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Ben and Erin Napier (“Home Town”); Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sandra Bullock; Yvonne Orji; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Human trafficking; sexting; what to look for on a child’s phone. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rosario Dawson; Ed Sheeran. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Porsha Williams; Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Úrsula Corberó; Stromae performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob McElhenney; Ariana DeBose; Sting performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mariah Carey. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Brian Cox; Wet Leg performs; Nikki Glaspie with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Christmas With a Crown When Cassie (Lisa Durupt) travels home to help revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival she works with Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), a charismatic stranger who has volunteered his service. She has no idea he is actually a prince, going incognito and hoping his masquerade will help him get into the Christmas spirit. Teryl Rothery, Michael Lazarovitch, Dianne Mahoney and Jesse Gervais also star in this 2021 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dirty Tricks Director Daniel Sivan’s 2021 documentary takes viewers inside the world of elite competitive bridge to examine a cheating scandal. The story focuses mainly on Lotan Fisher, an Israeli prodigy with a photographic memory who with Ron Schwartz, swiftly rose through the ranks until a former teammate accused them of cheating. 8 p.m. Showtime

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8:55 a.m. Epix

Jurassic Park (1993) 8:55 a.m. HBO

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

American Graffiti (1973) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Aliens (1986) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11 a.m. IFC

Love and Monsters (2020) 11:05 a.m. Epix

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

Their Finest (2016) 11:34 a.m. Cinemax

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

All Night Long (1962) 1 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Set It Off (1996) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 1:32 p.m. Cinemax

Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Arthur Christmas (2011) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Immigrant (2013) 3:43 p.m. Cinemax

Crash (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Damsels in Distress (2011) 4:45 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5 p.m. Syfy

The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

The King of Staten Island (2020) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Young Adult (2011) 6:25 p.m. TMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Narc (2002) 7:14 p.m. Encore

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 7:30 and 11 p.m. Syfy

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Epix

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation

Captain Phillips (2013) 8:42 p.m. Starz

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Forrest Gump (1994) 9:40 p.m. Paramount

Casino (1995) 9:45 p.m. Showtime

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax

Crazy Heart (2009) 10 p.m. Epix

I Am Legend (2007) 10 p.m. TNT

Winter’s Bone (2010) 11 p.m. Ovation

