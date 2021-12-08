What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Intergalactic’ on Syfy; ‘Christmas Around the World’ on CMT
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In the season finale, Leno rides a mechanical bull with country icon Dwight Yoakam. Then Leno and Paul Reiser ride a pair of Johnny Carson’s Corvette-powered swan boats. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Crossroads This holiday episode features Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Maddie & Tae, Boyz II Men and Chris Tomlin. Brett Young hosts. 8 p.m. CMT
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Alter Ego The final four contestants compete and the winner is chosen in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Karen (Ebony Obsidian) confronts Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) while Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) agrees to meet Que (Mackenro Alexander) at the police station as he turns himself in. Devale Ellis also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Twenties Nia (Gabrielle Graham) weighs her options in movie roles and in dating. Also, Marie (Christina Elmore) challenges the premise of Ben’s (Alex Alomar Akpobome) idea for a movie. 10 p.m. BET
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee (Kaitlin Olson) is excited to head off for Hollywood while Charlie and Mac’s (Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney) jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy in the first two new episodes of the raunchy comedy. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Intergalactic Ash (Savannah Steyn) gets the cold shoulder from the rest of the crew over her suspected betrayal of Dr. Grieves (Natasha O’Keeffe). Meanwhile, Candy (Eleanor Tomlinson) is devastated over her mother’s death in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck Four families compete in three rounds of holiday-themed challenges for the chance to win a truckload of presents. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Christmas Around the World Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host this new holiday special that showcases how the holiday is celebrated around the world, including what various cultures regard as Christmas foods. 8 p.m. The CW
CMT a Tennessee Kind of Christmas Country music artists share holiday traditions, personal memories and perform their favorite Christmas songs in this holiday special. 9 p.m. CMT
SPORTS
College Basketball Ball State visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits West Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland-Baltimore County visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Michael J. Fox; Paola Pimienta. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cynthia Nixon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zachary Levi; Kurt Warner; David Rose; Shaggy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cynthia Nixon; Heather Graham. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. Gavin Newsom; Penn & Teller. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Vanessa Lachey (“NCIS: Hawai’i”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Debbie Allen; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond”); a cold vs. RSV vs. COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Ben and Erin Napier (“Home Town”); Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sandra Bullock; Yvonne Orji; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Human trafficking; sexting; what to look for on a child’s phone. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rosario Dawson; Ed Sheeran. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Porsha Williams; Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Úrsula Corberó; Stromae performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob McElhenney; Ariana DeBose; Sting performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mariah Carey. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Brian Cox; Wet Leg performs; Nikki Glaspie with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Christmas With a Crown When Cassie (Lisa Durupt) travels home to help revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival she works with Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), a charismatic stranger who has volunteered his service. She has no idea he is actually a prince, going incognito and hoping his masquerade will help him get into the Christmas spirit. Teryl Rothery, Michael Lazarovitch, Dianne Mahoney and Jesse Gervais also star in this 2021 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dirty Tricks Director Daniel Sivan’s 2021 documentary takes viewers inside the world of elite competitive bridge to examine a cheating scandal. The story focuses mainly on Lotan Fisher, an Israeli prodigy with a photographic memory who with Ron Schwartz, swiftly rose through the ranks until a former teammate accused them of cheating. 8 p.m. Showtime
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8:55 a.m. Epix
Jurassic Park (1993) 8:55 a.m. HBO
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
American Graffiti (1973) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Aliens (1986) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11 a.m. IFC
Love and Monsters (2020) 11:05 a.m. Epix
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
Their Finest (2016) 11:34 a.m. Cinemax
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
All Night Long (1962) 1 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Set It Off (1996) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 1:32 p.m. Cinemax
Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Arthur Christmas (2011) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Immigrant (2013) 3:43 p.m. Cinemax
Crash (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime
Judy (2019) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Damsels in Distress (2011) 4:45 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
The King of Staten Island (2020) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Young Adult (2011) 6:25 p.m. TMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Narc (2002) 7:14 p.m. Encore
For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 7:30 and 11 p.m. Syfy
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Epix
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation
Captain Phillips (2013) 8:42 p.m. Starz
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 9:30 p.m. Freeform
Forrest Gump (1994) 9:40 p.m. Paramount
Casino (1995) 9:45 p.m. Showtime
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax
Crazy Heart (2009) 10 p.m. Epix
I Am Legend (2007) 10 p.m. TNT
Winter’s Bone (2010) 11 p.m. Ovation
