What’s on TV Wednesday: Holiday episodes of ‘Young Rock,’ ‘Kenan’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Nick News This new episode of the news show for kids takes a look at the plight of schoolgirls in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover; previews the Broadway show “Mrs. Doubtfire”; visits Philadelphia with the West Powelton Steppers. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Survivor The winner of the delayed and shortened 41st season of the unscripted series will be named in a three-hour finale. Jeff Probst hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock A holiday episode of series that tells the story of actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne Johnson opens on Christmas Eve 1982, as 10-year-old Dewey (Adrian Groulx) learns this will just be the first in a long string of lousy Christmases. Five years later, the 1987 holiday season finds Rocky (Joseph Anderson) and teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) working at a mall as Santa and his elf. Uli Latukefu and Emmett Skilton also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Masked Singer The last two singers perform and are unmasked and the winner is revealed in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

The Murders at Starved Rock Chester Weger seeks to clear his name after 60 years in prison for the Starved Rock murders in the finale of this documentary miniseries. 8 p.m. HBO

Kenan In the new special episode “Christmas Show,” Kenan (Kenan Thompson) is unhappy when Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client just as the TV show’s production team is focused on the annual Holiday Spectacular. Also, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) is feeling unappreciated. Don Johnson, Taylor Louderman, Dani and Dannah Lane also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mr. Mayor The political comedy returns for a special episode “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas,” as Mayor Bremer (Ted Danson) forces his staff to work on what’s known as “L.A. Christmas Eve” so his “perfect gift” will have time to arrive. Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Kyla Kenedy, Mike Cabellon and Bobby Moynihan also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Chrisley Knows Best The unscripted cable series makes an appearance on network television with a “A Very Chrisley Christmas.” 9:30 p.m. NBC

Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants perform the music of Ozzy Osbourne and Bon Jovi. 9:30 p.m. E!

Twenties Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) learns new things about herself and her family in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Mac and Charlie (Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day) learn about their Irish heritage as the gang is in Dublin, Ireland, in two new episodes of the raunchy comedy. Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Intergalactic This female-driven science fiction adventure ends its run with two new episodes. In the first, the Hemlock crew travels to the ocean world of Kelp to rescue Dr. Grieves (Natasha O’Keeffe) who is being held by Commonworld leaders Rebecca Harper and Dr. Benedict Lee (Parminder Nagra, Craig Parkinson). Then, in the second episode, after they depart for Arcadia they find a tracking device aboard the ship. Savannah Steyn, Imogen Daines and Natasha O’Keeffe also star. 10 and 11 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 Scheduled performers include Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio. 8 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Basketball Howard visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; UCF visits Temple, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Morehead State visits Xavier, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Seattle Kraken visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Maggie Gyllenhaal; Dakota Johnson; Kyle Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Keanu Reeves; Anthony Underwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew McConaughey; guest cohost Mark Consuelos; chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Maggie Gyllenhaal; Amy Robach and Andrew Shue. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Sherri Shepherd; Niecy Nash (“Claws”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lucy Hale; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chelsea Handler; Kenny G performs; Chanté Adams. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show From allergic reactions to choking and kitchen wounds, first aid tips that can save a life. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Jonathan Groff (“The Matrix Resurrections”); Amanda Gorman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chloë Grace Moretz; Aisling Bea; Deck the Hallmark podcast; Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s dedication to her alcoholism recovery program may be alienating her family. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aubrey Plaza (“The Legend of the Christmas Witch”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real B. Scott; Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jodie Turner-Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour & Company (N)11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Penélope Cruz; Joanna Stern. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Denzel Washington; Maggie Gyllenhaal; 20th anniversary celebration of “Lord of the Rings”. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck; Jay Ellis; the Record Company performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ariana Grande; RuPaul; Jimmie Allen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Marisa Tomei; Turnstile performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Enchanted Christmas Cake While grieving the recent loss of her grandmother a woman (Erica Durance) struggles to run the bakery the two of them managed together, and she must figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for a Christmas cake that has become a local legend. Robin Dunne, Brandon Ludwig and Kyana Teresa also star in this new TV romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE, KLCS and KPBS; 11:30 a.m. KVCR

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9 a.m. FXX

Adventureland (2009) 9:02 a.m. Cinemax

Skyfall (2012) 9:10 a.m. Epix

They Drive by Night (1940) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Trolls (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX

Apollo 13 (1995) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Ghost (1990) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Altered States (1980) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax

This Is the End (2013) 10:59 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. Starz

Bad Santa (2003) 11 a.m. MTV

Scrooged (1988) Noon AMC

Wanted (2008) Noon TNT

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 1 p.m. HBO

Little Women (2019) 1:26 p.m. Encore

The Gazebo (1959) 1:30 p.m. TCM

The Santa Clause (1994) 1:35 p.m. Freeform

The Karate Kid (1984) 2 p.m. BBC America

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:30 p.m. BET

The River Wild (1994) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Blues Brothers (1980) 3 p.m. Showtime

Night Watch (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 4:30 p.m. IFC

Cujo (1983) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Indiscreet (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

The Mask (1994) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Men in Black (1997) 5:30 p.m. VH1

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. TMC

Anastasia (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

The Goonies (1985) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 8 p.m. USA

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958) 9 p.m. TCM

Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:40 p.m. KVCR

The Fly (1986) 11:40 p.m. Epix

