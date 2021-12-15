What’s on TV Wednesday: Holiday episodes of ‘Young Rock,’ ‘Kenan’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC
SERIES
Nick News This new episode of the news show for kids takes a look at the plight of schoolgirls in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover; previews the Broadway show “Mrs. Doubtfire”; visits Philadelphia with the West Powelton Steppers. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Survivor The winner of the delayed and shortened 41st season of the unscripted series will be named in a three-hour finale. Jeff Probst hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock A holiday episode of series that tells the story of actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne Johnson opens on Christmas Eve 1982, as 10-year-old Dewey (Adrian Groulx) learns this will just be the first in a long string of lousy Christmases. Five years later, the 1987 holiday season finds Rocky (Joseph Anderson) and teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) working at a mall as Santa and his elf. Uli Latukefu and Emmett Skilton also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Masked Singer The last two singers perform and are unmasked and the winner is revealed in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
The Murders at Starved Rock Chester Weger seeks to clear his name after 60 years in prison for the Starved Rock murders in the finale of this documentary miniseries. 8 p.m. HBO
Kenan In the new special episode “Christmas Show,” Kenan (Kenan Thompson) is unhappy when Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client just as the TV show’s production team is focused on the annual Holiday Spectacular. Also, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) is feeling unappreciated. Don Johnson, Taylor Louderman, Dani and Dannah Lane also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mr. Mayor The political comedy returns for a special episode “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas,” as Mayor Bremer (Ted Danson) forces his staff to work on what’s known as “L.A. Christmas Eve” so his “perfect gift” will have time to arrive. Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Kyla Kenedy, Mike Cabellon and Bobby Moynihan also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Chrisley Knows Best The unscripted cable series makes an appearance on network television with a “A Very Chrisley Christmas.” 9:30 p.m. NBC
Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants perform the music of Ozzy Osbourne and Bon Jovi. 9:30 p.m. E!
Twenties Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) learns new things about herself and her family in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Mac and Charlie (Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day) learn about their Irish heritage as the gang is in Dublin, Ireland, in two new episodes of the raunchy comedy. Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Intergalactic This female-driven science fiction adventure ends its run with two new episodes. In the first, the Hemlock crew travels to the ocean world of Kelp to rescue Dr. Grieves (Natasha O’Keeffe) who is being held by Commonworld leaders Rebecca Harper and Dr. Benedict Lee (Parminder Nagra, Craig Parkinson). Then, in the second episode, after they depart for Arcadia they find a tracking device aboard the ship. Savannah Steyn, Imogen Daines and Natasha O’Keeffe also star. 10 and 11 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 Scheduled performers include Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Basketball Howard visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; UCF visits Temple, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Morehead State visits Xavier, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Seattle Kraken visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Maggie Gyllenhaal; Dakota Johnson; Kyle Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Keanu Reeves; Anthony Underwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew McConaughey; guest cohost Mark Consuelos; chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Maggie Gyllenhaal; Amy Robach and Andrew Shue. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Sherri Shepherd; Niecy Nash (“Claws”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lucy Hale; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chelsea Handler; Kenny G performs; Chanté Adams. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show From allergic reactions to choking and kitchen wounds, first aid tips that can save a life. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Jonathan Groff (“The Matrix Resurrections”); Amanda Gorman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chloë Grace Moretz; Aisling Bea; Deck the Hallmark podcast; Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s dedication to her alcoholism recovery program may be alienating her family. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aubrey Plaza (“The Legend of the Christmas Witch”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real B. Scott; Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jodie Turner-Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour & Company (N)11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Penélope Cruz; Joanna Stern. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Denzel Washington; Maggie Gyllenhaal; 20th anniversary celebration of “Lord of the Rings”. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck; Jay Ellis; the Record Company performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ariana Grande; RuPaul; Jimmie Allen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Marisa Tomei; Turnstile performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Enchanted Christmas Cake While grieving the recent loss of her grandmother a woman (Erica Durance) struggles to run the bakery the two of them managed together, and she must figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for a Christmas cake that has become a local legend. Robin Dunne, Brandon Ludwig and Kyana Teresa also star in this new TV romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE, KLCS and KPBS; 11:30 a.m. KVCR
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9 a.m. FXX
Adventureland (2009) 9:02 a.m. Cinemax
Skyfall (2012) 9:10 a.m. Epix
They Drive by Night (1940) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Trolls (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX
Apollo 13 (1995) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Ghost (1990) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Altered States (1980) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax
This Is the End (2013) 10:59 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. Starz
Bad Santa (2003) 11 a.m. MTV
Scrooged (1988) Noon AMC
Wanted (2008) Noon TNT
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 1 p.m. HBO
Little Women (2019) 1:26 p.m. Encore
The Gazebo (1959) 1:30 p.m. TCM
The Santa Clause (1994) 1:35 p.m. Freeform
The Karate Kid (1984) 2 p.m. BBC America
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:30 p.m. BET
The River Wild (1994) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Blues Brothers (1980) 3 p.m. Showtime
Night Watch (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 4:30 p.m. IFC
Cujo (1983) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Indiscreet (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
The Mask (1994) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Men in Black (1997) 5:30 p.m. VH1
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. TMC
Anastasia (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
The Goonies (1985) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
The Enchanted Christmas Cake (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 8 p.m. USA
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958) 9 p.m. TCM
Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:40 p.m. KVCR
The Fly (1986) 11:40 p.m. Epix
