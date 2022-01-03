What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on Fox

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) are picked to serve as jurors on the same trial in this new episode. Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Kenan In the season premiere, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) is persuaded to sign up with an online matchmaking site, but he may not be ready for dating. Don Johnson, Kimrie Lewis, Fortune Feimster and Taylor Louderman also star. A second new episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old former NFL player who previously appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” returns to Bachelor Mansion. New host Jesse Palmer introduces him to the women cast this season. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star The third season of this action series opens with a multi-episode storyline that picks up the action as an unexpected Arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing complete chaos. Rob Lowe, Gina Torres and Ronen Rubinstein star. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow (season premiere) 8 p.m. KOCE

Kids Baking Championship (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola When Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) learns that Tayo (guest star Dayo Ade) has given Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) a credit card of his own, she gets stricter with the boy to ensure that he doesn’t become spoiled. Bob (Billy Gardell) worries she’s going too far. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS The team investigates when a Navy chief warrant officer (guest star Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified software used to pilot combat drones. Amanda Schull and Denise Crosby also guest star. 9 p.m. CBS

That’s My Jam Celebrity guests Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chance the Rapper, Alessia Cara and Josh Groban compete in a series of music-, dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances. Jimmy Fallon hosts. 9 p.m. NBC

The Cleaning Lady Adapted from an Argentine TV series, this new character-driven drama stars Élodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor who brings her son to the United States to receive critical medical treatment for a rare disorder. When the arrangements fall through and her visa expires, however, a series of circumstances lead her to accept a covert job as a “cleaner,” erasing mob crime scenes of incriminating evidence. Adan Canto and Martha Millan also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Tiny Food Fight In the first of two new episode, the chefs are challenged to make diminutive dishes from Thailand and Tokyo. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network

The ’80s: Top Ten In the first of two episodes, Rob Lowe counts down the top gadgets of the ’80s, exploring how lives were changed by the Walkman, Gameboy and Macintosh. The second episode looks at toys, including Transformers and the Rubik’s Cube. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

My Celebrity Dream Wedding (premiere) 9 p.m. VH1

NCIS: Hawai’i While investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons, the agents cross paths with Whistler’s (Tori Anderson) team. Vanessa Lachey, Kian Talan, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami also star with guest stars Sharif Atkins, Nathaniel Ashton and Michael Broderick. 10 p.m. CBS

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Manchester United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9:30 a.m. USA

NFL Football The Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Clayton Echard (“The Bachelor”); Ciara; Darryl McDaniels; Quinta Brunson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Clayton Echard. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson; some of Oprah’s Favorite Things. 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck and cast of “The Tender Bar”; Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri; Christina Perri performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show RuPaul; chef José Andrés; Jim and Sasha Allen (“The Voice”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jordin Sparks and Bernie Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Mj Rodriguez. 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Adam Devine; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Utkarsh Ambudkar. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sophia Bush; Tony Hale; Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sterling K. Brown; Chrissy Metz; Justin Hartley; David Byrne; Gustavo Di Dalva. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Bumblebee (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

A Night to Remember (1958) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 9:52 a.m. Cinemax

Obvious Child (2014) 10 a.m. TMC

Moulin Rouge (2001) 10:25 a.m. Epix

The Revenant (2015) Noon FX

The Matrix (1999) Noon Syfy

Enemy of the State (1998) 1 p.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 1 p.m. Showtime

Fury (2014) 3 p.m. BBC America

The Blind Side (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform

Top Gun (1986) 3 p.m. Paramount

Misery (1990) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 3:03 p.m. Syfy

The Kid Detective (2020) 3:04 and 10:46 p.m. Encore

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Thing From Another World (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. AMC

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 4 p.m. TNT

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Starship Troopers (1997) 4:47 p.m. Encore

King Kong (2005) 4:50 p.m. HBO

Hereditary (2018) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

X-Men 2 (2003) 6 p.m. BBC America

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Trouble in Paradise (1932) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Milk (2008) 6:48 p.m. Starz

Downton Abbey (2019) 8 p.m. KVCR

Chasing Amy (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Raffles (1930) 8 p.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 8 p.m. TNT

X-Men: First Class (2011) 9 p.m. BBC America

Play Misty for Me (1971) 9 p.m. Encore

La Bamba (1987) 9 p.m. Ovation

Unstoppable (2010) 9 p.m. Syfy

First Lady (1937) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Neighbors (2014) 10 p.m. TRU

Runaway Jury (2003) 10:44 p.m. Pop

