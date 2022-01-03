What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on Fox
The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) are picked to serve as jurors on the same trial in this new episode. Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Kenan In the season premiere, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) is persuaded to sign up with an online matchmaking site, but he may not be ready for dating. Don Johnson, Kimrie Lewis, Fortune Feimster and Taylor Louderman also star. A second new episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old former NFL player who previously appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” returns to Bachelor Mansion. New host Jesse Palmer introduces him to the women cast this season. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star The third season of this action series opens with a multi-episode storyline that picks up the action as an unexpected Arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing complete chaos. Rob Lowe, Gina Torres and Ronen Rubinstein star. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow (season premiere) 8 p.m. KOCE
Kids Baking Championship (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola When Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) learns that Tayo (guest star Dayo Ade) has given Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) a credit card of his own, she gets stricter with the boy to ensure that he doesn’t become spoiled. Bob (Billy Gardell) worries she’s going too far. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS The team investigates when a Navy chief warrant officer (guest star Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified software used to pilot combat drones. Amanda Schull and Denise Crosby also guest star. 9 p.m. CBS
That’s My Jam Celebrity guests Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chance the Rapper, Alessia Cara and Josh Groban compete in a series of music-, dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances. Jimmy Fallon hosts. 9 p.m. NBC
The Cleaning Lady Adapted from an Argentine TV series, this new character-driven drama stars Élodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor who brings her son to the United States to receive critical medical treatment for a rare disorder. When the arrangements fall through and her visa expires, however, a series of circumstances lead her to accept a covert job as a “cleaner,” erasing mob crime scenes of incriminating evidence. Adan Canto and Martha Millan also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Tiny Food Fight In the first of two new episode, the chefs are challenged to make diminutive dishes from Thailand and Tokyo. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network
The ’80s: Top Ten In the first of two episodes, Rob Lowe counts down the top gadgets of the ’80s, exploring how lives were changed by the Walkman, Gameboy and Macintosh. The second episode looks at toys, including Transformers and the Rubik’s Cube. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
My Celebrity Dream Wedding (premiere) 9 p.m. VH1
NCIS: Hawai’i While investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons, the agents cross paths with Whistler’s (Tori Anderson) team. Vanessa Lachey, Kian Talan, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami also star with guest stars Sharif Atkins, Nathaniel Ashton and Michael Broderick. 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Manchester United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9:30 a.m. USA
NFL Football The Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Clayton Echard (“The Bachelor”); Ciara; Darryl McDaniels; Quinta Brunson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Clayton Echard. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson; some of Oprah’s Favorite Things. 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck and cast of “The Tender Bar”; Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri; Christina Perri performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show RuPaul; chef José Andrés; Jim and Sasha Allen (“The Voice”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jordin Sparks and Bernie Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Mj Rodriguez. 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Adam Devine; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Utkarsh Ambudkar. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sophia Bush; Tony Hale; Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sterling K. Brown; Chrissy Metz; Justin Hartley; David Byrne; Gustavo Di Dalva. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Bumblebee (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
A Night to Remember (1958) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 9:52 a.m. Cinemax
Obvious Child (2014) 10 a.m. TMC
Moulin Rouge (2001) 10:25 a.m. Epix
The Revenant (2015) Noon FX
The Matrix (1999) Noon Syfy
Enemy of the State (1998) 1 p.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 1 p.m. Showtime
Fury (2014) 3 p.m. BBC America
The Blind Side (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform
Top Gun (1986) 3 p.m. Paramount
Misery (1990) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 3:03 p.m. Syfy
The Kid Detective (2020) 3:04 and 10:46 p.m. Encore
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Thing From Another World (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. AMC
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 4 p.m. TNT
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Starship Troopers (1997) 4:47 p.m. Encore
King Kong (2005) 4:50 p.m. HBO
Hereditary (2018) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
X-Men 2 (2003) 6 p.m. BBC America
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Trouble in Paradise (1932) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Milk (2008) 6:48 p.m. Starz
Downton Abbey (2019) 8 p.m. KVCR
Chasing Amy (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Raffles (1930) 8 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 8 p.m. TNT
X-Men: First Class (2011) 9 p.m. BBC America
Play Misty for Me (1971) 9 p.m. Encore
La Bamba (1987) 9 p.m. Ovation
Unstoppable (2010) 9 p.m. Syfy
First Lady (1937) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Neighbors (2014) 10 p.m. TRU
Runaway Jury (2003) 10:44 p.m. Pop
