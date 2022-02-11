Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: John Kirby on ‘Fox News Sunday’ and ’The Sunday Show’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Alyssa Farah Griffin; Scott Jennings; Hilary Rosen. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.); Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Sportscaster Jim Gray. Panel: Jason Riley; Gerald Seib, Wall Street Journal; Johanna Maska, Global Situation Room; Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Moderator Sandra Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Impending humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan; drone attacks by the U.S.; the treatment of Uyghurs in China; tensions in Kashmir: Prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Shuttle diplomacy led by French President Emmanuel Macron to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine: Author Sophie Pedder (“Revolution Française: Emmanuel Macron and the Quest to Reinvent a Nation”). Lessons from Lincoln for today’s Republican Party: Author John Avlon (“Lincoln and the Fight for Peace”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Lt. Gov Winsome Sears (R-Va.); Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Ka.); David Perdue. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); DNC Chair Jaime Harrison; Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.); Michael Li, Democracy Program; Ari Berman, Mother Jones; Rob Doar; Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, GLSEN; Marc Morial, National Urban League; Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; James Brown, “The NFL Today.” (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Sarah Isgur; Patrick Gaspard, Center for American Progress; author Dwight Chapin (“The President’s Man: The Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide”) joins This Week Sunday. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: The first major legislation of the #MeToo era: Gretchen Carlson. Behind the scenes of Palin v. NYT: Sonia Moghe. The evolution of right-wing media; Jeremy Peters, the New York Times; Donie O’Sullivan. How social media is rewiring brains: Tristan Harris. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Steve Krakauer; Julie Banderas; Mark Lye; Mike Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Eric Dickerson. 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The impact of climate change on the great wine regions of the world. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
