Movies on TV this week: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ on TNT; ‘Stand by Me’ on BBC America

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 20 - 26, 2022

Advertisement

Casablanca (1942) TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Sundance Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Mon. 9 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sun. 6:42 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

On Golden Pond (1981) TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Tues. 9:40 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:25 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:59 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) HBO Tues. 3:20 a.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Mon. 5:59 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:26 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 20 - 26, 2022

Avatar (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. USA Sat. 3:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:24 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:10 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sun. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 7 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ E! Sun. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:55 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Rosewood (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:25 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:59 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 20 - 26, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11:53 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Aladdin (1992) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 12:53 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:14 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Wed. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:13 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8:56 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:24 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:42 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m. HBO Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ HBO Wed. 3:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Encore Fri. 7:01 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:29 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ BBC America Mon. 1 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:28 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Wed. 4 p.m. REELZ Wed. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Wed. 2:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:43 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Fri. 7:35 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 3:32 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Mon. 9 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Mon. 1:47 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sun. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 2 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m. E! Fri. 3:35 p.m. E! Sat. 5:40 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:28 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:55 a.m. E! Fri. 10:40 p.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 1 a.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. E! Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9:58 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2:30 p.m. E! Sat. 4:05 p.m. E! Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:25 p.m. E! Fri. 7:35 p.m. E! Sat. 9:25 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Thur. 8:30 a.m. E! Thur. Noon

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 1:55 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 8 a.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Thur. 10:56 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:38 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Thur. 5:35 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Thur. 8:43 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 6:42 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sun. 9:42 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ TNT Mon. 2 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E! Thur. 5 p.m. E! Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ POP Mon. 1:20 p.m. POP Mon. 11 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ POP Mon. 4:35 p.m. POP Tues. 2 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ POP Mon. 10 a.m. POP Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TOON Mon. 5:15 p.m. TOON Tues. 1 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Thur. Noon E! Thur. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ E! Sun. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ TMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:35 a.m.

On Golden Pond (1981) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:14 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 5 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ TNT Fri. 7 p.m. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Mon. 3:59 a.m. TBS Mon. 10 a.m. TNT Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 8:54 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon TNT Sat. 11:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 8 p.m. FS1 Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ TNT Fri. 4 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 2 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ MTV Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. MTV Sat. 5 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Starz Tues. 5:43 p.m. Starz Wed. 4:02 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:25 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:59 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ TNT Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 7 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Encore Sun. 1:53 p.m. Encore Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:59 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:26 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:35 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:28 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Fri. 8:48 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:35 p.m.

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 20 - 26 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing