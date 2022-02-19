What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Caught in His Web’ on Lifetime; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA
SERIES
Rich & Shameless This new true crime anthology series set to air this summer explores cases in which great wealth led to major problems. Tonight’s sneak preview documents the scandal surrounding actress-model Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee that landed them in the tabloids following the theft, public release and subsequent exploitation of a private sex tape they had made. 7:30 p.m. TNT
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Great Chocolate Showdown Chef Anna Olson teaches the contestants how to use a mirror glaze technique. In the elimination round, the home bakers create a decadent dessert inspired by a bestselling treat. 8 p.m. The CW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Graham Norton Show Adele; Helen Mirren; Jim Broadbent; Golda Rosheuvel (“Bridgerton”); singer-songwriter George Ezra. 11 p.m. BBC America
WINTER OLYMPICS
Bobsled Two-woman teams third and final runs (tape) 6 a.m. USA
Speed skating Men’s and women’s mass start finals (tape) 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. USA
Men’s curling Gold medal game (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA
Biathlon, speed skating, cross-country Women’s 12.5K mass start in biathlon; men’s and women’s mass start finals in speed skating; men’s 50K race in cross-country (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s curling Bronze medal game (tape) 2 p.m. USA; gold medal game (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Bobsled, figure skating Third and final runs of the two-woman events and the third and final runs of the four-man events in bobsled; the pairs free skate in figure skating (live) 5 ,11 p.m. and 2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 50K 5 p.m. USA; cross-country concludes with the women’s 30K freestyle (live) 10:30 p.m. USA
Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Pregame Show (N) 7:30 p.m. USA
Olympic coverage (tape) 8 p.m. NBC
Men’s hockey Gold medal game (live) 8:10 p.m. USA and Sunday, 2:45 a.m. USA
Figure skating Top Olympic figure skaters showcase their skills in a creative, unscored event (tape) 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. USA
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Chelsea, 7 a.m. USA; Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Basketball Hawaii visits UC Irvine, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Washington visits UCLA, 7 p.m. FS1. Also, Xavier visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. Fox; Illinois visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; TCU visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Texas, 9:30 a.m. ABC; Alabama visits Kentucky, 10 a.m. CBS; Notre Dame visits Wake Forest, 10 a.m. BSSC; Ole Miss visits Georgia, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Boston University visits Colgate, 10:30 a.m. CBSSN; Auburn visits Florida, 11 a.m. ESPN; Morgan State visits Howard, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Morgan State visits Howard, 11 a.m. TNT; Iowa visits Ohio State, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Clemson visits Louisville, Noon BSSC; Saint Louis visits Davidson, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN; LSU visits South Carolina, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Tennessee visits Arkansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; North Carolina visits Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Villanova, 2 p.m. Fox; Utah State visits Boise State, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Florida State visits Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Drake visits Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits California, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Colorado State visits UNLV, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kansas visits West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Arizona State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Seton Hall, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Fresno State, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon visits Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
Spanish Soccer Real Madrid versus Alavés, 11:30 a.m. ABC
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. BSW; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Directors Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk (“Lead Me Home”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLAMOVIES
Disney Movies Freeform dedicates the late afternoon and evening to animated features. “The Princess and the Frog” (2009) 3:30 p.m. ; “Tangled” (2010) 5:35 p.m.; “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) 7:45 p.m. “Mulan” (1998) 9:50 p.m.; “Meet the Robinsons” (2007) 11:55 p.m.
The Wedding Veil Legacy A romantic trilogy that premiered in January concludes with a third installment starring Alison Sweeney as the last of three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil they purchased together. Victor Webster also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The King’s Man The third installment in the “Kingsman” movie franchise and a prequel to the two earlier films, Matthew Vaughn’s 2021 spy action comedy details how the Kingsman organization was born during World War I. Ralph Fiennes, Tom Hollander, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Daniel Brühl star. 8 p.m. HBO
Caught in His Web Whoopi Goldberg is an executive producer of this new thriller inspired by actual events. The story follows three young women who are targeted by a cyberbully who has hacked into their cellphones and computers. Garcelle Beauvais, Alison Thornton, Malia Baker and Emma Tremblay star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 a.m. and 4:47 p.m. Starz
Predator (1987) 8:30 a.m. Syfy
Captain Blood (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. VH1
Green Book (2018) 10 a.m. FX
The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Attica (2021) 10:10 a.m. Showtime
True Grit (1969) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Red Dragon (2002) 10:33 a.m. Cinemax
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 11 a.m. Ovation
Angel and the Badman (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 12:10 p.m. Showtime
Three Days of the Condor (1975) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Superbad (2007) 1 p.m. E!
Us (2019) 1 p.m. FX
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 1 p.m. Ovation
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 2 p.m. Sundance
Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Blind Side (2009) 2:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:35 p.m. HBO
John Wick (2014) 3 p.m. A&E
Home Alone (1990) 3 p.m. POP
Get Carter (1971) 3 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. TMC
Knives Out (2019) 3:15 p.m. Syfy
Coach Carter (2005) 3:15 p.m. TBS
Gladiator (2000) 3:25 p.m. Showtime
The Other Guys (2010) 3:30 p.m. E!
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 4 p.m. KCET
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 4:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 and 10:32 p.m. A&E
Dr. No (1962) 5 and 10 p.m. Sundance
22 Jump Street (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. IFC
The Professional (1994) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
The Suicide Squad (2021) 5:42 p.m. HBO
Neighbors (2014) 6 p.m. E!
Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS
Ted (2012) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6:15 p.m. Syfy
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 6:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Bravo; 10:05 p.m. Bravo
The Defiant Ones (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
Goldfinger (1964) 7:30 p.m. Sundance
The Birdcage (1996) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8 p.m. IFC
A Warm December (1973) 9 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:45 p.m. Syfy
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 10 p.m. Cinemax
World War Z (2013) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Cry, the Beloved Country (1952) 11 p.m. TCM
Munich (2005) 11:03 p.m. Encore
American Gangster (2007) 11:29 p.m. TNT
