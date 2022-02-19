What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Caught in His Web’ on Lifetime; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Rich & Shameless This new true crime anthology series set to air this summer explores cases in which great wealth led to major problems. Tonight’s sneak preview documents the scandal surrounding actress-model Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee that landed them in the tabloids following the theft, public release and subsequent exploitation of a private sex tape they had made. 7:30 p.m. TNT

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Great Chocolate Showdown Chef Anna Olson teaches the contestants how to use a mirror glaze technique. In the elimination round, the home bakers create a decadent dessert inspired by a bestselling treat. 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Graham Norton Show Adele; Helen Mirren; Jim Broadbent; Golda Rosheuvel (“Bridgerton”); singer-songwriter George Ezra. 11 p.m. BBC America

WINTER OLYMPICS

Bobsled Two-woman teams third and final runs (tape) 6 a.m. USA

Speed skating Men’s and women’s mass start finals (tape) 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. USA

Men’s curling Gold medal game (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA

Biathlon, speed skating, cross-country Women’s 12.5K mass start in biathlon; men’s and women’s mass start finals in speed skating; men’s 50K race in cross-country (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s curling Bronze medal game (tape) 2 p.m. USA; gold medal game (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Bobsled, figure skating Third and final runs of the two-woman events and the third and final runs of the four-man events in bobsled; the pairs free skate in figure skating (live) 5 ,11 p.m. and 2 a.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing Men’s 50K 5 p.m. USA; cross-country concludes with the women’s 30K freestyle (live) 10:30 p.m. USA

Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Pregame Show (N) 7:30 p.m. USA

Olympic coverage (tape) 8 p.m. NBC

Men’s hockey Gold medal game (live) 8:10 p.m. USA and Sunday, 2:45 a.m. USA

Figure skating Top Olympic figure skaters showcase their skills in a creative, unscored event (tape) 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Chelsea, 7 a.m. USA; Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Basketball Hawaii visits UC Irvine, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Washington visits UCLA, 7 p.m. FS1. Also, Xavier visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. Fox; Illinois visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; TCU visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Texas, 9:30 a.m. ABC; Alabama visits Kentucky, 10 a.m. CBS; Notre Dame visits Wake Forest, 10 a.m. BSSC; Ole Miss visits Georgia, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Boston University visits Colgate, 10:30 a.m. CBSSN; Auburn visits Florida, 11 a.m. ESPN; Morgan State visits Howard, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Morgan State visits Howard, 11 a.m. TNT; Iowa visits Ohio State, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Clemson visits Louisville, Noon BSSC; Saint Louis visits Davidson, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN; LSU visits South Carolina, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Tennessee visits Arkansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; North Carolina visits Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Villanova, 2 p.m. Fox; Utah State visits Boise State, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Florida State visits Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Drake visits Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits California, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Colorado State visits UNLV, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kansas visits West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Arizona State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Seton Hall, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Fresno State, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon visits Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

Spanish Soccer Real Madrid versus Alavés, 11:30 a.m. ABC

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. BSW; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Directors Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk (“Lead Me Home”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLAMOVIES

Disney Movies Freeform dedicates the late afternoon and evening to animated features. “The Princess and the Frog” (2009) 3:30 p.m. ; “Tangled” (2010) 5:35 p.m.; “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) 7:45 p.m. “Mulan” (1998) 9:50 p.m.; “Meet the Robinsons” (2007) 11:55 p.m.

The Wedding Veil Legacy A romantic trilogy that premiered in January concludes with a third installment starring Alison Sweeney as the last of three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil they purchased together. Victor Webster also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The King’s Man The third installment in the “Kingsman” movie franchise and a prequel to the two earlier films, Matthew Vaughn’s 2021 spy action comedy details how the Kingsman organization was born during World War I. Ralph Fiennes, Tom Hollander, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Daniel Brühl star. 8 p.m. HBO

Caught in His Web Whoopi Goldberg is an executive producer of this new thriller inspired by actual events. The story follows three young women who are targeted by a cyberbully who has hacked into their cellphones and computers. Garcelle Beauvais, Alison Thornton, Malia Baker and Emma Tremblay star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 a.m. and 4:47 p.m. Starz

Predator (1987) 8:30 a.m. Syfy

Captain Blood (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. VH1

Green Book (2018) 10 a.m. FX

The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Attica (2021) 10:10 a.m. Showtime

True Grit (1969) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Red Dragon (2002) 10:33 a.m. Cinemax

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 11 a.m. Ovation

Angel and the Badman (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 12:10 p.m. Showtime

Three Days of the Condor (1975) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Superbad (2007) 1 p.m. E!

Us (2019) 1 p.m. FX

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 1 p.m. Ovation

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 2 p.m. Sundance

Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Blind Side (2009) 2:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:35 p.m. HBO

John Wick (2014) 3 p.m. A&E

Home Alone (1990) 3 p.m. POP

Get Carter (1971) 3 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. TMC

Knives Out (2019) 3:15 p.m. Syfy

Coach Carter (2005) 3:15 p.m. TBS

Gladiator (2000) 3:25 p.m. Showtime

The Other Guys (2010) 3:30 p.m. E!

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 4 p.m. KCET

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 4:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 and 10:32 p.m. A&E

Dr. No (1962) 5 and 10 p.m. Sundance

22 Jump Street (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. IFC

The Professional (1994) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

The Suicide Squad (2021) 5:42 p.m. HBO

Neighbors (2014) 6 p.m. E!

Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS

Ted (2012) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6:15 p.m. Syfy

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 6:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Bravo; 10:05 p.m. Bravo

The Defiant Ones (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

Goldfinger (1964) 7:30 p.m. Sundance

The Birdcage (1996) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8 p.m. IFC

A Warm December (1973) 9 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:45 p.m. Syfy

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 10 p.m. Cinemax

World War Z (2013) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Cry, the Beloved Country (1952) 11 p.m. TCM

Munich (2005) 11:03 p.m. Encore

American Gangster (2007) 11:29 p.m. TNT

