What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order’ on NBC; ‘Young Sheldon’ ‘B Positive’ and ‘Ghosts,’ CBS

SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) joins Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn and Ed Begley Jr. in their recurring guest roles) on a science road trip. 8 p.m. CBS
Law & Order When the COO of a major tech company is found dead in Central Park, Price and Maroun (Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi) work to untangle a web of deceit. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker A police officer (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer The Joes take the final six women on dates, in hopes of helping them make their big decisions, in this new episode of the unscripted relationship series. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons return for a new season of this culinary competition. 8 p.m. Bravo
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) struggles to keep things at Valley Hills running smoothly after Mrs. Ludlum (Anna Maria Horsford) resigns to work at a rival assisted-living facility. Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue and Linda Lavin also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) ask the ghosts to start bunking together to make more rooms available to guests. Soon they discover that Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) has been suffering from night terrors, so Sam enlists a therapist to help him. Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hope and Lizzie (Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd) are at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat When Max (Cheyenne Jackson) gets evicted from his apartment he asks Kat (Mayim Bialik) for help with managing his money. Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Top Chef Family Style Thirteen pairs compete in the kitchen by turning family recipes into a five-star dishes in this new spinoff series. 9:15 p.m. Bravo
United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) tries to impress Holly (Amanda Payton) with a grand romantic gesture in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime As a rolling blackout brings the city to its knees, Stabler and Bell (Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt) work to stay at least one step ahead of Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Grown-ish Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin in their roles from “black-ish”) visit their big sister (Yara Shahidi) on campus for a school project in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 10 p.m. Freeform
Single Drunk Female In a flashback episode, James (Garrick Bernard) runs into Katrina —who’s actually Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) — in a bar at Thanksgiving when they’re both drunk. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPORTS
Golf PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open, First Round, 7 a.m. Golf; Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, 11 a.m. Golf
Women’s College Basketball SEC Tournament: Missouri versus Arkansas, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Mississippi State versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; TBA versus Georgia, 6:30 p.m. SEC-TV. WCC Tournament: Loyola Marymount versus Pepperdine, noon BSSC; Pacific versus Santa Clara, 2:30 p.m. BSSC. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Arizona, noon PAC-12TV; TBA versus Stanford, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; TBA versus Oregon, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA; TBA versus Oregon, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; TBA versus Washington State, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12TV
College Basketball Michigan State visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Temple visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Illinois, 4 p.m. FS1; WCC Tournament: Pacific versus Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. BSSC; Rice visits Texas-El Paso, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Stanford visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Michigan, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon State visits Washington State, 8 p.m. FS1; WCC Tournament: Pepperdine versus San Diego, 8:30 p.m. BSSC
NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Melinda French Gates; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Sebastian Yatra; Alex Honnold. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Social and communication skills among babies born during the pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Amanda Seyfried; Naveen Andrews; New Kids on the Block; Salt-N-Pepa; Rick Astley; En Vogue. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Clayton Echard (“The Bachelor”); Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”); co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amy Poehler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Portobello Philly cheesesteaks; Gabrielle Bernstein. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kandi Burruss (“Kandi & the Gang”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Clarke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Stephen A. Smith. 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Eitan Bernath. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Chasing Cars”; Colin Farrell; Peruvian cooking; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmie Allen; Priscilla Block performs; guest host Mickey Guyton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Serena Williams. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa; Sam Heughan; Band of Horses performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kyle MacLachlan; Arian Moayed; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Dornan; Louisa Jacobson; Shenseea performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Camila Cabello; Nathan Lane. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Jeffrey Wright; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Lion in Winter (1968) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Under Siege (1992) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Se7en (1995) 9:15 a.m. Syfy
Tenet (2020) 9:39 a.m. HBO
21 Jump Street (2012) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:30 a.m. TMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10:37 a.m. Cinemax
The Fighter (2010) 11:45 a.m. AMC
Confidence (2003) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax
Death Becomes Her (1992) 12:55 and 10:06 p.m. Encore
Never on Sunday (1960) 1 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
A Room With a View (1986) 2 p.m. TMC
Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Blockers (2018) 3 p.m. FX
Gangs of New York (2002) 3:07 p.m. Starz
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Heaven Can Wait (1978) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Let the Right One In (2008) 4:05 p.m. Showtime
The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
The Apartment (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
Moulin Rouge (2001) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:57 p.m. Starz
A Ghost Story (2017) 6:15 p.m. TMC
American Psycho (2000) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Graduate (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Philadelphia (1993) 7:55 p.m. Showtime
The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. Epix
Ray (2004) 8 p.m. Starz
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. USA
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
The Big Lebowski (1998) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Taken (2008) 9 p.m. Syfy
Bullitt (1968) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Doors (1991) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:45 p.m. Bravo
8 1/2 (1963) 11:15 p.m. TCM
