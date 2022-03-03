What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order’ on NBC; ‘Young Sheldon’ ‘B Positive’ and ‘Ghosts,’ CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) joins Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn and Ed Begley Jr. in their recurring guest roles) on a science road trip. 8 p.m. CBS

Law & Order When the COO of a major tech company is found dead in Central Park, Price and Maroun (Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi) work to untangle a web of deceit. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker A police officer (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer The Joes take the final six women on dates, in hopes of helping them make their big decisions, in this new episode of the unscripted relationship series. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons return for a new season of this culinary competition. 8 p.m. Bravo

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) struggles to keep things at Valley Hills running smoothly after Mrs. Ludlum (Anna Maria Horsford) resigns to work at a rival assisted-living facility. Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue and Linda Lavin also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) ask the ghosts to start bunking together to make more rooms available to guests. Soon they discover that Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) has been suffering from night terrors, so Sam enlists a therapist to help him. Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC



Legacies Hope and Lizzie (Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd) are at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat When Max (Cheyenne Jackson) gets evicted from his apartment he asks Kat (Mayim Bialik) for help with managing his money. Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox



Top Chef Family Style Thirteen pairs compete in the kitchen by turning family recipes into a five-star dishes in this new spinoff series. 9:15 p.m. Bravo

United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) tries to impress Holly (Amanda Payton) with a grand romantic gesture in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS



Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime As a rolling blackout brings the city to its knees, Stabler and Bell (Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt) work to stay at least one step ahead of Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Grown-ish Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin in their roles from “black-ish”) visit their big sister (Yara Shahidi) on campus for a school project in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 10 p.m. Freeform

Single Drunk Female In a flashback episode, James (Garrick Bernard) runs into Katrina —who’s actually Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) — in a bar at Thanksgiving when they’re both drunk. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPORTS

Golf PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open, First Round, 7 a.m. Golf; Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, 11 a.m. Golf

Women’s College Basketball SEC Tournament: Missouri versus Arkansas, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Mississippi State versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; TBA versus Georgia, 6:30 p.m. SEC-TV. WCC Tournament: Loyola Marymount versus Pepperdine, noon BSSC; Pacific versus Santa Clara, 2:30 p.m. BSSC. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Arizona, noon PAC-12TV; TBA versus Stanford, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; TBA versus Oregon, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA; TBA versus Oregon, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; TBA versus Washington State, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12TV

College Basketball Michigan State visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Temple visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Illinois, 4 p.m. FS1; WCC Tournament: Pacific versus Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. BSSC; Rice visits Texas-El Paso, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Stanford visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Michigan, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon State visits Washington State, 8 p.m. FS1; WCC Tournament: Pepperdine versus San Diego, 8:30 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Melinda French Gates; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Sebastian Yatra; Alex Honnold. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Social and communication skills among babies born during the pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Amanda Seyfried; Naveen Andrews; New Kids on the Block; Salt-N-Pepa; Rick Astley; En Vogue. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Clayton Echard (“The Bachelor”); Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”); co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amy Poehler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Portobello Philly cheesesteaks; Gabrielle Bernstein. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kandi Burruss (“Kandi & the Gang”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Clarke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Stephen A. Smith. 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Eitan Bernath. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Chasing Cars”; Colin Farrell; Peruvian cooking; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmie Allen; Priscilla Block performs; guest host Mickey Guyton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Serena Williams. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa; Sam Heughan; Band of Horses performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kyle MacLachlan; Arian Moayed; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Dornan; Louisa Jacobson; Shenseea performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Camila Cabello; Nathan Lane. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Jeffrey Wright; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Lion in Winter (1968) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Under Siege (1992) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Se7en (1995) 9:15 a.m. Syfy

Tenet (2020) 9:39 a.m. HBO

21 Jump Street (2012) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:30 a.m. TMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10:37 a.m. Cinemax

The Fighter (2010) 11:45 a.m. AMC

Confidence (2003) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax

Death Becomes Her (1992) 12:55 and 10:06 p.m. Encore

Never on Sunday (1960) 1 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

A Room With a View (1986) 2 p.m. TMC

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Blockers (2018) 3 p.m. FX

Gangs of New York (2002) 3:07 p.m. Starz

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Heaven Can Wait (1978) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Let the Right One In (2008) 4:05 p.m. Showtime

The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

The Apartment (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

Moulin Rouge (2001) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:57 p.m. Starz

A Ghost Story (2017) 6:15 p.m. TMC

American Psycho (2000) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Graduate (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Philadelphia (1993) 7:55 p.m. Showtime

The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. Epix

Ray (2004) 8 p.m. Starz

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. USA

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

The Big Lebowski (1998) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Taken (2008) 9 p.m. Syfy

Bullitt (1968) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Doors (1991) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:45 p.m. Bravo

8 1/2 (1963) 11:15 p.m. TCM

