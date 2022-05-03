‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ is getting a guest host this week. Here’s why

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel is handing over hosting duties to comedian Mike Birbiglia for a few days as he recovers from COVID-19.

As COVID-19 transmission rates rise again in California and elsewhere, the late-night star on Monday shared that he had been infected by his daughter “even though we specifically asked her not to.” He also reassured fans that they are feeling fine after being double vaccinated and boosted.

“But the show must not go on,” he quipped on Twitter, apologizing to guests Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger and announcing that Birbiglia would fill in for him beginning Tuesday night.

To that, Birbiglia replied: “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends.”

Birbiglia is slated to guest host episodes of the ABC series airing through Thursday, so far.

“The New One” star on Tuesday will welcome “The Pentaverate” star Mike Myers, Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival performer Shlesinger and musical guest the Black Crowes to Kimmel’s show, which films during the daytime in Hollywood. Birbiglia is also slated to take the stage at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown L.A. Tuesday night to do a stand-up set during the streaming service’s inaugural festival.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guests for Wednesday include “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Ewan McGregor, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Afterparty” star Ben Schwartz and musical guests the Head and the Heart. The Thursday show will feature comedian Kevin Hart and “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder.

No guests have been announced yet for Friday, and reps for the show did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Over on CBS, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID-19 in late April. He returned to his show Monday, and those running “The Late Show” Twitter account wished Kimmel a speedy recovery.

“Wishing our dear friend @jimmykimmel a speedy recovery. Now that TV is down a Jimmy, we’re calling on President Biden to open America’s strategic Jimmy reserve!” said the tweet, which bore a photo of several famous Jimmys, ranging from cartoon character Jimmy Neutron to former President Jimmy Carter.