Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss and Allison Holker had more HGTV airtime lined up before he died

Stephen “Twitch” Boss had multiple projects in the works, including some new HGTV shows, before he died Dec. 13 at age 40.

Deadline reported that the beloved “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and his wife, dancer Allison Holker, were developing and producing several TV projects for the home improvement network.

For one show, the couple was supposed to oversee the construction of a Malibu Barbie Dream House. Filming was set to begin in Santa Clarita in January.

Now, a week after Boss’ death, HGTV says it is rethinking how to approach those projects.

“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV representative told Deadline. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

Representatives for HGTV did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Boss and Holker’s relationship with HGTV extends beyond the pending projects. The husband and wife appeared in an episode of the network’s “House Party,” and Holker hosted the HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen.” On that show, Boss was a guest judge.

Holker announced her husband’s death in a statement with The Times shared Wednesday. As news of the television personality’s death by suicide spread last week, HGTV was among the Hollywood entities paying tribute to the star.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss,” the network said in a Twitter post. “Our hearts go out to his wife, Allison, his children, and his extended family.”

Also remembering the “Magic Mike XXL” star on social media was his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. In a Facebook post shared Thursday, she recalled one of the last times she saw her son.

“If I had known this was the last moment I would ever hold my baby[,] I would have held on longer,” she captioned a Facebook photo of Boss embracing her and kissing her forehead.