Advertisement
Television

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss and Allison Holker had more HGTV airtime lined up before he died

A man wearing a flat-brimmed hat, a black jacket and a white T-shirt and a woman in a blue dress clasp hands and laugh.
Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Allison Holker at the Teen Choice Awards 2018 in Inglewood.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Stephen “Twitch” Boss had multiple projects in the works, including some new HGTV shows, before he died Dec. 13 at age 40.

Deadline reported that the beloved “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and his wife, dancer Allison Holker, were developing and producing several TV projects for the home improvement network.

For one show, the couple was supposed to oversee the construction of a Malibu Barbie Dream House. Filming was set to begin in Santa Clarita in January.

Advertisement

Now, a week after Boss’ death, HGTV says it is rethinking how to approach those projects.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation on May 16 in New York.

Television

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, the former reality star who deejayed on the long-running ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ died Tuesday.

“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV representative told Deadline. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

Representatives for HGTV did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Boss and Holker’s relationship with HGTV extends beyond the pending projects. The husband and wife appeared in an episode of the network’s “House Party,” and Holker hosted the HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen.” On that show, Boss was a guest judge.

A man and a woman hugging, holding hands, smiling and posing in formal attire

Entertainment & Arts

Twitch’s wife and dance partner Allison Holker leads wave of tributes: ‘We miss you’

‘I will always save the last dance for you,’ Allison Holker, wife and dance partner of the late Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, said in a statement.

Holker announced her husband’s death in a statement with The Times shared Wednesday. As news of the television personality’s death by suicide spread last week, HGTV was among the Hollywood entities paying tribute to the star.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss,” the network said in a Twitter post. “Our hearts go out to his wife, Allison, his children, and his extended family.”

A man wearing a hat smiles while holding his hands out

Television

The note that Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss left led investigators to rule death a suicide

Beloved ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ sidekick Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss left a note before he died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

Also remembering the “Magic Mike XXL” star on social media was his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. In a Facebook post shared Thursday, she recalled one of the last times she saw her son.

“If I had known this was the last moment I would ever hold my baby[,] I would have held on longer,” she captioned a Facebook photo of Boss embracing her and kissing her forehead.

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

More resources

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement