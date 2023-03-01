What’s on Khloé Kardashian’s face? A scar strip, ‘Thank you for asking,’ she says

Khloé Kardashian has again addressed eagle-eyed fans hung up on a fleshy scar strip on her face.

The “Kardashians” star responded to a fan inquiring about the bandage to the right of her chin, informing her more than 295 million followers on Instagram that she had a tumor there several months prior.

“And what the heck is on your cheek,” a follower asked the Good American co-founder, who had shared a selfie from her home gym on Sunday.

“a bandage,” the reality star wrote. “I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking.”

In another reply, the 38-year-old clarified that the bandage visible near her jawline was actually “a scar strip,” which is used to reduce the appearance of scars. (Kardashian’s bandage was also noticeable in red-carpet photos she took after the procedure and she has repeatedly addressed her fans’ curiosities about it.)

“I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse,” she wrote in her comments section on Sunday. “All is great and healing wonderfully.”

The “Strong Looks Better Naked” author opened up about her history with skin-cancer scares in 2016, telling then-users of her official app that she frequently has moles checked and often has to have them biopsied. She said that one particular mole growing under her breast was indeed skin cancer and resulted in her having eight inches of skin removed that year.

Last October, the highly scrutinized reality star, who has undergone several physical transformations since getting famous in the early aughts, set the record straight about “the ever-evolving bandage” on her face. She informed her followers that it was covering a tumor that she previously believed was a zit that didn’t budge for seven months. A biopsy indicated “incredibly rare” results for someone her age, she said, and she immediately had the growth removed.

Kardashian has also shared that she had melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, as early as age 19. The forthright TV personality has been candid about her medical history because she wants others to “take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

After a fan applauded the mother of two for “rocking your band-aid” after the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in November, Kardashian said that it hasn’t been easy and shared that she was undergoing additional treatments to reduce the scar’s appearance.

“[I]t will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long,” she tweeted.