Bre Tiesi says ‘Selling Sunset’ depiction of her and Nick Cannon ‘not fully accurate’

Breana Tiesi, who is starring in Season 6 of the Netflix show “Selling Sunset,” said its depictions of drama surrounding her relationship with Nick Cannon were not completely true.

Tiesi, who is new to the cast of the real estate reality-TV series, gave birth to her son with Nick Cannon in July. The child was Cannon’s eighth, and is one of 11 (a 12th child died at 5 months old in late 2021). Her relationship with the “Masked Singer” host had caused drama and was a point of contention among other cast members on the show, some of whom had judged Tiesi for being with Cannon.

“I’m not really sure the word to use with this one, but there’s some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate,” Tiesi told People, calling the depictions “dramatized,” but not specifying the situation on the show. “So I think that some of that I’m not excited about or thrilled is occurring.”

Advertisement

While acknowledging that she knows what she signed up for, Tiesi encouraged viewers to “take it with a grain of salt and understand that there’s ... still is a difference between my real life and the show.”

On the show, Tiesi, whose clients include rapper Saweetie, told her officemates that she and Cannon were in an “open relationship.”

“I’m not a monogamy kind of person,” she said. “Everything I’ve ever seen is divorce, and people are unhappy and it ends badly, and the kids suffer. Men can’t keep it together. It’s never us.”

Yet the moment related to Tiesi and Cannon’s relationship that caught the attention of viewers happened when Tiesi wasn’t even on screen. The scene took place in the season’s fourth episode, “Between You and Bre,” where co-star and fellow real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani, who had friction with Tiesi throughout the season, began to gossip about Tiesi.

While sitting with other agents, Lazkani shared with the group that Tiesi had just learned of Cannon welcoming a ninth child with another woman, Lanisha Cole, via an online article. It had shocked Tiesi.

Lazkani began to judge the relationship, questioning whether Tiesi, before having a child with Cannon, had asked herself, “Is your kid going to feel loved? Is my kid going to feel like I did him a disservice?”

Some of the other co-workers came to Tiesi’s defense, calling her “a good mom.”

Even so, Lazkani speculated and suggested of Cannon, “Maybe he’s a master manipulator and all of these women have fallen in love with him and he’s promised them a situation that he can’t keep.”

“I think the proliferation of kids and creating broken homes is disgusting,” she added later during a one-on-one interview. “There’s no amount of time in the day that would allow Nick to see those 10-plus babies and give them the love and dedication they need. Fundamentally, she’s being bamboozled.”

As comments swirled online, Tiesi addressed the scene, telling ET that Lazkani’s assertions “went a little too far.”

“It was a little too personal,” she said. “It really attacks my family, which I feel like is off-limits regardless of doing a show or not ... I think that attacking the family, especially to this level, was just not necessary.”

Tiesi added that she’s “really secure” about her relationship with Cannon and her life as a mother to her son.

“I have a great life. I love my son and I love my partner,” she said. “There’s not as much going on here as people hope that there is, so we kind of let them just run with whatever they want to say.”