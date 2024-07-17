‘Reservation Dogs,’ Kali Reis lead banner year for Native representation in Emmy nominations

After a wave of Native stories earned acclaim from critics and adulation from fans in recent years, the TV academy joined the chorus with Wednesday’s Emmy nominations.

“Reservation Dogs,” an FX series about the lives of four Native American teenagers living on an Oklahoma reservation, received its first-ever nomination in the comedy series category for its third and final season, which concluded last September. Created by Sterlin Harjo (a member of the Seminole nation with Muscogee ancestry) and Taika Waititi (Maori on his father’s side), the series distinguished itself not only with its cast of Indigenous actors, but also by featuring Indigenous writers, directors and crew members.

Among them, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai nabbed a nomination for lead actor in a comedy series. The Oji-Cree First Nations and Guyanese actor played Bear Smallhill, the friend group’s leader of sorts. “Reservation Dogs” also earned nominations for cinematography and editing; previously the series had been nominated only once, for sound editing.

Advertisement

“True Detective: Night Country” star Kali Reis, who is of Cape Verdean and Native American descent and is a member of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribe, landed a nomination for supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role opposite Jodie Foster in the fourth season of the buzzy HBO anthology series. Reis, a former boxer, plays state trooper Evangeline Navarro, who teams up with Foster’s grizzled police chief to investigate the mysterious death of a group of research scientists against the backdrop of the exploitation of Native Alaskan people and resources in the Arctic Circle. “True Detective: Night Country” was also recognized in the limited series category, as was Foster’s performance.

Television 2024 Emmy nominations list: Live updates Follow along live beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time as the 2024 Emmy nominations are announced by past winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Reis will compete in the same category against Lily Gladstone, who plays a police officer in British Columbia looking into the disappearance of a teenage girl in Hulu’s “Under the Bridge.” Gladstone, who is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage, made Oscar history earlier this year as the first Native American to be nominated for best actress for her performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“It’s overwhelming and overdue,” Gladstone told The Times in January. “The stories of our Indigenous people have shaped the very foundational fabric of our modern day. And so much of that is just not known, not felt, not acknowledged. I’m grateful, but it’s not going to be the last. Not by a long shot.”

The accolades appear to be the first ever nominations for Native American actresses in the Emmys’ main acting categories, and “Reservation Dogs’” nod the first for a Native American- or Indigenous-led program in comedy, drama or limited series. (HBO’s “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” won in the made-for-TV movie category in 2007 and earned a supporting actor nomination for the late August Schellenberg, who was of Mohawk heritage.)

A representative for the Television Academy could not confirm these historic firsts to The Times, saying in an email, “The Academy has never required Emmy entrants to identify themselves on the basis of ethnicity, race, gender or cultural background — and for membership records, this type of self-identification has always been voluntary — so they cannot accurately verify these types of historical precedents.”