‘The Bear’ wins comedy series Emmy as Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach share kiss on stage

Yes, chef.

“The Bear” won the comedy series Emmy Award on Monday.

Created by Chris Storer, who serves as showrunner alongside Joanna Calo, the hectic yet meditative FX series centers on Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a talented chef who leaves the world of fine dining to run a family sandwich shop after the suicide of his brother. The show beat out “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Jury Duty,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” and “Wednesday.” The win broke the streak held by “Ted Lasso,” which took home the award for the past two years.

“The Bear” entered the Emmys race with 13 nominations. It also nabbed the awards for lead actor for White, supporting actress for Ayo Edebiri and supporting actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as directing, writing, casting, picture editing, sound mixing and sound editing.