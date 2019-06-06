When the chorus boy takes center stage, Broadway gets buzzing

“Usually they have a featured moment,” Estrin said. “It’s a combination of a talent that comes through” and, in technical terms, “the hotness factor.” Estrin and others pointed to the example of Nick Adams, who turned heads with virtuosic dancing in the 2006 revival of “A Chorus Line” before graduating to larger principal roles. (Adams starred as Whizzer in the “Falsettos” tour that played the Ahmanson Theatre last month.) Seth Stewart, who appears in midair on the Broadway poster for “In the Heights,” generated similar buzz in the ensemble of “Hamilton” before succeeding Daveed Diggs in the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.