Tony Awards nominations led by 'Hadestown,' 'Ain't Too Proud' and 'Tootsie'

The Tony Awards nominations Tuesday were led by "Hadestown," a folk-operatic reimagining of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, which collected 14 nods including best musical.
"Ain't Too Proud," the hit-packed bio-musical recounting the rise of the Temptations that started its life at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, followed with 12 nominations. "Tootsie," the musical comedy based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman movie, had 11 nominations including lead actor Santino Fontana, a front-runner in that category.
Other contenders in the marquee best-musical category were “Beetlejuice,” which landed eight nominations, and “The Prom,” which had seven.
“The Ferryman” by Jez Butterworth landed nine nominations including best play, where it will face off with “Choir Boy” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac, “Ink” by James Graham and “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck.
Among the biggest surprises and snubs: Aaron Sorkin and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which had nine nominations but missed out in key categories. Glenda Jackson was not nominated for “King Lear,” and “Network” missed out for best play.
This article will be expanded throughout the morning.