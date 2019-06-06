Tony Awards’ top races: A theater critic’s opinionated guide

Jeremy Pope is nominated not only for his lead performance in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy” but also for his supporting performance in “Ain’t Too Proud.” He should have some support from L.A. theatergoers who saw him in “Choir Boy” at the Geffen Playhouse in 2014 and “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Ahmanson Theatre last summer. He’s a long shot in these categories, but as a rare double nominee he’s already won the adulation of the theater community.