Review: The Wisdome popup in DTLA fills five geodesic domes with some art and a lot of hot air

Wisdome’s organizers said “Samskara” would run for a few months, however the larger project would remain on the site for two to three years, hosting rotating exhibitions and events. “We’re hoping to revitalize the Arts District,” said Sean Ahearn, the vice president of business development for Fulldome Pro, the company behind Wisdome, who adds that it has the mayor’s support. That seemed like a strange comment considering the number of arts spaces already in the area, including mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth and the year-old Institute for Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. It is true that gentrification has largely pushed out working artists from what was a gritty, neglected patch of DTLA, but is a techno theme park really the answer?