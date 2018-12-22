Essential Arts: Bryan Cranston on Broadway, LAUSD backs off mural censorship, a violinist's new gig

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art set a goal to hit $600 million in fundraising for its planned Peter Zumthor-designed building by the end of this eyar. But the campaign is still only at $560 million. “People don’t know if there’ll be a downturn or anything like that — but we’re not worried,” director Michael Govan tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin. “We have lots of contingencies in the budget.” Even so, the museum now not only faces the challenge of additional fundraising, but of packing up its collection for eventual construction. Los Angeles Times