Essential Arts: A forgotten ballet, Philip Glass on Bowie, new work by Culture Clash and Tracy Letts

Tracy Letts is known for his acting — he scored a 2013 Tony Award for his performance in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” He is also known for his writing, with a Pulitzer and Tony to his name for “August: Osage County.” Now his latest work, “Linda Vista,” has landed at the Mark Taper Forum. Times contributor Barbara Isenberg talked with Letts about Dick Wheeler, the play’s thoughtless 50-something lead character. “My friend [director] Anna Shapiro said to me that Wheeler is a version of a man I might have become if I made different choices in my life,” he tells her. “I think there’s probably some truth to that.” Los Angeles Times