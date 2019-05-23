Advertisement

Weekend Picks: ‘Noises Off,’ Eifman Ballet, Lil Buck and Heartbeat of Mexico festival

May 22, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Deborah Strang, left, Erika Soto, Geoff Elliott and Jill Hill costar in “Noises Off” at A Noise Within in Pasadena. (Craig Schwartz)

If you’re looking for things to do in the L.A. area, the comedy “Noises Off” is back for an encore, violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill ends a residency and Eifman Ballet returns with a new fable. Jacaranda concludes another season of chamber music, Jon Boogz and Lil Buck bring their new dance project to Royce Hall, Caltech Symphony Orchestra bids its conductor adieu, and the Musco Center for the Arts hosts the Heartbeat of Mexico festival.

What’s that noise?

Classical repertory theater company A Noise Within closes out its season with a remount of its hit production of “Noises Off,” Michael Frayn’s madcap backstage farce. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ends June 9. $25 and up; student rush, $20. anoisewithin.org

Local heroes

Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill wraps his residency at the Broad Stage joined by guest artists for “L.A. Masters,” a program that includes works by onetime Los Angeles residents Arnold Schoenberg and Igor Stravinsky. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 2 p.m. Sunday. $35-$65. thebroadstage.org

Violist Richard Yongjae O'Neill and friends will perform Sunday at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
Violist Richard Yongjae O'Neill and friends will perform Sunday at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. (Universal Music)

His fair lady

Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg, Russia, stages the West Coast premiere of “The Pygmalion Effect.” Choreographer Boris Eifman reimagines the Greek myth about an artist who falls in love with his creation in this dance drama set to the music of Johann Strauss II. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. scfta.org
Eifman Ballet of Russia brings “The Pygmalion Effect” to Segerstrom Center.
Eifman Ballet of Russia brings “The Pygmalion Effect” to Segerstrom Center. (Souheil Michael Khoury)

Sound in full bloom

The Jacaranda music series presents its season closer, “Vivid Reveries,” featuring pianists Gloria Cheng and Steven Vanhauwaert, violinist Alyssa Park and cellist Timothy Loo. The program includes works by Mozart, Lutoslawski, Alban Berg and Mauricio Kagel. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Pianist Gloria Cheng is among the performers slated for the Jacaranda season finale.
Pianist Gloria Cheng is among the performers slated for the Jacaranda season finale. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Dancing on their own

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents dance artists Jon Boogz and Lil Buck in “Love Heals All Wounds,” an evening-length collaboration that touches on such topics as mass incarceration, immigration and the environment. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday. $29-$99. cap.ucla.edu

Jon Boogz, left, and Lil Buck share the stage in “Love Heals All Wounds” at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
Jon Boogz, left, and Lil Buck share the stage in “Love Heals All Wounds” at UCLA’s Royce Hall. (Tim Salez)

Passing the baton

Caltech Orchestra’s soon-to-retire conductor Allen Robert Gross is celebrated in a pair of concerts featuring Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London,” plus selections by Wagner. Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. caltech.edu

Allen Robert Gross conducts a pair of farewell concerts this weekend at Caltech.
Allen Robert Gross conducts a pair of farewell concerts this weekend at Caltech. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Musco’s Heartbeat of Mexico

This year’s edition of the Musco Center’s four-day Heartbeat of Mexico event includes a pair of free family-friendly mini-festivals: a celebration of traditional ballet folklórico from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Hall; and an outdoor showcase featuring mariachi bands, Aztec dancing from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday on multiple stages. Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. muscocenter.org

Paso de Oro is among the dance companies performing at the Heartbeat of Mexico festival at Musco Center for the Arts.
Paso de Oro is among the dance companies performing at the Heartbeat of Mexico festival at Musco Center for the Arts. (Alfred Clear)
