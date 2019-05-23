Weekend Picks: ‘Noises Off,’ Eifman Ballet, Lil Buck and Heartbeat of Mexico festival

If you’re looking for things to do in the L.A. area, the comedy “Noises Off” is back for an encore, violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill ends a residency and Eifman Ballet returns with a new fable. Jacaranda concludes another season of chamber music, Jon Boogz and Lil Buck bring their new dance project to Royce Hall, Caltech Symphony Orchestra bids its conductor adieu, and the Musco Center for the Arts hosts the Heartbeat of Mexico festival.
What’s that noise?
Classical repertory theater company A Noise Within closes out its season with a remount of its hit production of “Noises Off,” Michael Frayn’s madcap backstage farce. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ends June 9. $25 and up; student rush, $20. anoisewithin.org
Local heroes
Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill wraps his residency at the Broad Stage joined by guest artists for “L.A. Masters,” a program that includes works by onetime Los Angeles residents Arnold Schoenberg and Igor Stravinsky. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 2 p.m. Sunday. $35-$65. thebroadstage.org
His fair lady
Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg, Russia, stages the West Coast premiere of “The Pygmalion Effect.” Choreographer Boris Eifman reimagines the Greek myth about an artist who falls in love with his creation in this dance drama set to the music of Johann Strauss II. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. scfta.org
Sound in full bloom
The Jacaranda music series presents its season closer, “Vivid Reveries,” featuring pianists Gloria Cheng and Steven Vanhauwaert, violinist Alyssa Park and cellist Timothy Loo. The program includes works by Mozart, Lutoslawski, Alban Berg and Mauricio Kagel. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org
Dancing on their own
The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents dance artists Jon Boogz and Lil Buck in “Love Heals All Wounds,” an evening-length collaboration that touches on such topics as mass incarceration, immigration and the environment. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday. $29-$99. cap.ucla.edu
Passing the baton
Caltech Orchestra’s soon-to-retire conductor Allen Robert Gross is celebrated in a pair of concerts featuring Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London,” plus selections by Wagner. Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. caltech.edu
Musco’s Heartbeat of Mexico
This year’s edition of the Musco Center’s four-day Heartbeat of Mexico event includes a pair of free family-friendly mini-festivals: a celebration of traditional ballet folklórico from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Hall; and an outdoor showcase featuring mariachi bands, Aztec dancing from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday on multiple stages. Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. muscocenter.org