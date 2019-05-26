Sunday Calendar Letters: ‘Game of’ endings

Regarding Christopher Knight’s column “Concrete Reverberations Awaiting LACMA” [May 19]: One can add to his critique of the concrete walls in LACMA’s model by noting the windows at the end of the imagined gallery, which would make paintings difficult to see due to the raking light. If the architect is intent on a one-story design, why are there no skylights? This reader can recall a magical afternoon in London’s National Gallery, sitting on a comfortable bench (also lacking in LACMA’s space) in front of Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus. The shifting illumination from a skylight on a partly cloudy day allowed for the perfect experience of the exquisite painting’s innate luminosity. Future visitors to LACMA’s chilly interiors will never have a chance to experience that kind of artistic magic.