Reader feedback: Did Mary McNamara overstate Megan Rapinoe's value?

I enjoyed watching the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s victory, but I believe Mary McNamara overstated Megan Rapinoe’s value to the team [Winged victory: Megan Rapinoe’s post-goal pose stood for more than just another World Cup win]. One of the calculations used today in measuring the value of professional athletes is WAR: “Wins above Replacement.” The U.S. team did just as well as with Rapinoe on the bench as it did with her on the field.