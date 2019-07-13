Reader feedback: Did Mary McNamara overstate Megan Rapinoe's value?

Regarding “Why Peter Tork, the Stealth Monkee, Was My Favorite” [Feb. 22]: I have been reading extensively about Peter Tork recently. I have been a Monkees fan for years, but never read much on Peter. Robert Lloyd’s appreciation was probably the most well-thought and written article I have encountered. From everything I have read, it is spot on in every aspect. A great piece of journalistic work. I was lucky enough to see Tork with Micky Dolenz in 2016. The magic endured.