Our film critics pick the best movies of 2019 (so far)

JUSTIN CHANG: Not just you. That malaise has many different faces, which is why it’s hard to pin down. You could sense it in some of the grim box-office reporting from this summer alone, which has seen one overextended blockbuster series after another (“X-Men,” “Godzilla,” “Men in Black”) fall short of commercial expectations — with the record-shattering “Avengers: Endgame,” of course, being the exception that proves the rule. Perhaps some good will come of this if Hollywood learns (there’s a first time for everything) that audiences are not immune to franchise fatigue. But it’s an expensive lesson.