Rosamund Pike nabs a Golden Globe nomination — and free coffee in London

"A Private War" star Rosamund Pike scored her second Golden Globes nomination on Thursday for lead actress in a motion picture drama. Directed by Matthew Heineman, the biopic sees Pike portraying Marie Colvin, the late war correspondent who went to great lengths to cover conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
How does it feel to be nominated this year?
It's huge, I'm feeling very overwhelmed. I'm sitting in a cafe in London, waiting to pick up my boy from school. I'm really moved, it’s meaningful. I'm sitting by myself and letting it all sink in. And ... I've just been given a free coffee. That never happens in London.
Were you tuned into the announcement live?
All of the most important moments of my life, I miss. It's key. When I got the role in “Gone Girl,” I had no cell reception; when I was cast in the Bond film [“Die Another Day”], I left my phone at home or something. Today, I suddenly remembered to look at my phone and it was filled with text messages.
[Director] Matt Heineman and I were on the phone just now, and [co-star] Jamie Dornan was just texting me, he was such an ally in the whole thing. There's not a lot of talk about honesty and integrity in our business, but this film was truly a labor of love. Often, those aren't as valued.
You were last nominated for a Golden Globe in 2014 for “Gone Girl.” Does this feel different?
“Gone Girl” was, the highlight of my career. But adults were flocking to see that film in the theaters. And there are huge films nominated [this year]: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” these are the movies people are flocking to.
Our film is small. I can't quite believe it's resonated. It's not the film that everybody is queuing up to see on a Friday night, and we'd love it to be, obviously, so I think the nomination means people will seek it out. And when people are engaged with it, they don't let it go. It makes you rethink your own commitment to what's important, like your brain recalibrates to feeling grateful instead of griping over little things. You focus on the value of life and the preciousness of what you have.
What have you learned from portraying Colvin?
I fell in love with Marie Colvin. It's such a relevant moment to tell stories about empathy and bridging the divide, all from the point of view of this difficult, uncompromising woman. As an actor, you occasionally get to play people who are bigger than you in every way — they have more soul, more courage, more commitment to life — and they make you grow. They make you feel like the world is a little bit of a better place. I hope I can share her optimism and her humor. She saw so many terrible things, but she remained a romantic and her faith in humanity never wavered.
I want to continue to support the Marie Colvin Journalists' Network, and MAG, which is helping to clear the world of landmines by 2025. And I've learned an awful lot about the people of Syria, and I've been awoken to the shared humanity we have. These conflicts that feel far away are close, when you stop and listen, because they're mothers, fathers, daughters, sons. War is not what happens between governments, it's what happens to people. I've seen it firsthand and it changes you.
Awards season means you’re in rooms with a lot of the same people for a few months. Who are you excited to run into most?
I've always wanted to meet Spike Lee. I saw “BlacKkKlansman,” and I'm so pleased to see John David Washington get nominated, and I'd love to hang out with those guys. I'd love to talk to Alfonso Cuaron; “Roma” blew me away. Rami Malek’s performance [in “Bohemian Rhapsody”] really astonished me; I was very moved by his Freddie Mercury performance and I'd love to tell him in person. And all the ladies in my category! I met Nicole Kidman for the first time at one of these events, and she's been so warm and friendly. I hope we get to spend more time together.
How will you celebrate your nomination today?
I don't think I'll tell [my son], he's 6 and I try to keep things normal. Matt and Jamie aren't in London now, otherwise I'd celebrate with them. I'll just be floating a bit. My husband and I might have friends over. I feel like I want to share this moment.