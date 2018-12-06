'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord plan to celebrate their Golden Globes nod in an English pub

Miller: I think it really reflects the world we live in today. When Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created Spider-Man in the '60s it was a pretty radical idea to have a normal, nerdy teenager from lower-middle-class Queens be a superhero, and someone that wasn't an alien or a billionaire. It was very inclusive and welcoming and it said, “Hey, you could be a superhero too.” I think Miles is the modern equivalent of that same story, the exact same theme. And that's what we really wanted audiences to come away feeling. Like, it doesn't matter who you are, what walk of life you came from, you have the potential within you to do great things and you're not alone. I think that feels very contemporary and timeless and I think people have really responded to that.