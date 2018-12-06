Debra Messing on her Golden Globes nomination, and the 'Will & Grace' tradition of losing out on awards night

We’re finishing up our second season. I still look around and just marvel that after 11 and a half years, we came back and now we are really doing the TV show again. It’s astonishing to me. I feel such gratitude to be able to come in and to play with my old friends and to do work that I am really proud of. I feel like the writers have just done unbelievable work. The show is better than ever, actually. I feel like my nomination is really a celebration of the writers.