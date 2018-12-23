Indie Focus: Love and power in 'Vice,' 'Cold War' and 'On the Basis of Sex'

All of these women are at remarkable places in their careers. Yet, as Davis said in acknowledging the difficulty of maintaining passion and momentum, “You don't come into yourself just overnight. It's gradual. You sort of fail, you get back up, you hit another wall, you fail again, you have a moment of success .… But I still feel like I'm coming into myself, because now I'm at a point where I sort of am losing some passion, because this [promotion] can kind of do it to you. You're feeding two monsters — the actor and this [gestures to the group]. And feeding this can take away from the actor, it really can.”