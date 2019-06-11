Mark your calendars: Oscars dates are set through 2022

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are doing some long-term planning.
The broadcaster and film academy on Tuesday confirmed the dates for the 2020 and 2021 Academy Awards, and also announced the expected date for the 2022 show, which will see the Oscars ceremony shift back to a late-February date.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 9, 2020, a relatively early date for a usually protracted awards season. (It’s the show’s earliest date ever, according to trade publications.)
The 93rd Academy Awards show was pushed back a week from its initial date and will now take place on Feb. 28, 2021.
And the 94th Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 27, 2022, accounting for the timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays, the organizations said.
Each ceremony will still take place on a Sunday.
The upcoming class of Oscar nominees will be announced on Jan. 3, 2020, and final voting will end on Feb. 4, the academy said.
As usual, the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific. It will also be carried globally in more than 225 countries and territories.