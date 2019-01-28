The 'Black Panther' cast reigns backstage after SAG Awards win

Angela Bassett was the first member of the “Black Panther” cast to get her name put on a Screen Actors Guild ensemble award trophy.
“You slowpokes!” said the onscreen matriarch of the Marvel blockbuster, just minutes after it won the prize at the Sunday night event. Well ahead of her co-stars, she made a beeline from the Shrine Auditorium stage to the engraving station, where the cast was greeted by applause.
Chadwick Boseman — visibly overwhelmed and in shock from the win — and Michael B. Jordan followed, the latter showcasing a few dance steps along the way. “It feels good — unexpected but good,” he told The Times of winning the night's top honor. “I'm still processing, but yeah, it feels great.”
For Sterling K. Brown, also part of the night’s winning drama series ensemble of “This Is Us,” the evening felt like “the most fortuitous déjà vu that I could possibly imagine,” he said while juggling cast photo shoots. He also left last year's ceremony with two trophies (one an individual honor for his work on the NBC drama).
“My arms are a little tired — it’s the heaviest award that I’ve won — but I love holding onto them, he said, smiling. “I feel so blessed to be part of two things that have touched the world, the country and my fellow actors — that we were fortunate enough to take these things home.”
After congratulating a fellow winner, “Bohemian Rhapsody” actor Rami Malek, and posing for a slew of photos, Boseman then spoke poignantly to the press about his moving acceptance speech.
When asked by The Times about his eloquent addresses, he laughed and said, “Y’all keep making it come out of me!”
Once Bassett swapped out her heels for black flats (“Smart lady!” said Lupita Nyong'o), the cast headed into the post-show gala and joined their director Ryan Coogler. Fellow winner Darren Criss, Allen Leach, Lakeith Stanfield and Giancarlo Esposito were among those to shower them with immediate congratulations.
“We worked hard, we worked diligently, we worked professionally,” Bassett told The Times when asked about the win. “Everyone gave their everything at every moment. After a long year, it’s very satisfying.”