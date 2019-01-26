Michael Jackson documentary 'Leaving Neverland' gets Sundance off to a shattering start

Both Robson and Safechuck say that Jackson nurtured his own relationship with their families, especially their mothers, even as he secretly fed the boys lies about their parents, trying to get them to rely on him and him alone. Both mothers are interviewed at length here (along with several other family members), and their sense of having failed to protect their children, of having permitted and even enabled these relationships, is presented in terms both damning and sympathetic. The family members are all interviewed in isolation, suggesting that even after the truth has come out, forgiveness and catharsis remain elusive.