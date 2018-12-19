Grammy facts and figures, including who has the most career wins

Welcome to the Grammys, an awards show fairly new to The Envelope. If like us, you are not fully immersed in this territory, here are a few tidbits to get you up to speed.
Voters: Over 13,000 members of the Recording Academy, a Santa Monica-based organization of musicians, producers, recording engineers and industry professionals.
Eligibility period: Oct. 1, 2017-Sept. 30, 2018.
Awards telecast: Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS.
New this year: The number of nominations in the four general field categories — album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and new artist — will increase from five to eight.
Number of categories: 84
Most nominations this year: Kendrick Lamar (8); Drake (7); Brandi Carlile and Boi-1da (tied with 6 each).
Most career nominations: Quincy Jones (79); Paul McCartney (78, including 41 with the Beatles); Jay Z (76); George Solti and Stevie Wonder (tied with 74 each).
Most career trophies: Conductor George Solti (31); Alison Krauss and Quincy Jones (tied with 27 each); Pierre Boulez (26).
Most career snubs: Morton Lindberg, a Norwegian recording engineer and producer specializing in classical music, has been nominated 24 times without a victory.
What is a “Grammy”? Short for gramophone, the award is named for an old 78 rpm record player and is shaped like a miniature version in gold plating.
What is the difference between song of the year and record of the year? Song of the year is a songwriter award that honors compositions; record of the year honors an artist's performance, as well as the behind-the-microphone contributions of the producers, recording engineers and mixers.
Last year’s top category winners:
Album of the year: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Song of the year: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Record of the year: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Best new artist: Alessia Cara