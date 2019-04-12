How to watch Coachella performances by Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande live online

Those not up for braving Coachella’s desert elements — or unable to secure tickets to either weekend of the festival — can watch several of its performances online instead.
The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs Friday through Sunday and and repeats the following weekend with dozens of concerts, a trove of art on display, plenty of fashion to revel in and a variety of foods.
The music, which is the festival’s biggest draw, will be available to viewers through Coachella’s YouTube channel.
Headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, as well as Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Billy Eilish, Weezer, Wiz Khalifa and Lizzo, are among the 80 acts who have been confirmed for the stream. K-pop band Blackpink’s show will also be livestreamed on “The Beast” screen in Times Square.
Childish Gambino performs on the main Coachella Stage at 11:25 p.m. on Friday; Tame Impala performs at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday; and Grande hits the stage at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The first weekend will boast a traditional livestream, and viewers will see a one-time premiere of the new Childish Gambino film, “Guava Island,” featuring Rihanna.
There will be three livestream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously. Programming starts at 4 p.m Friday and runs through the weekend.
For the first time, the stream will continue for the second weekend (April 19-21), providing online viewers with curated content — what organizers are calling a “deep dive into music and culture of Coachella artists” — full sets from the air-conditioned Yuma Tent and other performances throughout the venue.
This year will be the ninth year that YouTube has livestreamed Coachella on its platform and the latest effort to make the San Bruno-based YouTube a destination for music, where users can livestream concerts. Last year, more than 41 million people tuned in to see performances remotely on Coachella’s opening weekend, a 75% increase from 2017.
In the meantime, Coachella and YouTube Music have enabled personalized viewing schedules and have compiled an artist playlist to hold you over until then.
And here’s a look at the lineup and showtimes: