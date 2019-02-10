Brandi Carlile is already on a Grammys streak with three wins

Musician Brandi Carlile scooped up her first Grammy Awards during the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, making her three for six going into the main show later Sunday.
Carlile and her team won their first Grammy Award for American roots performance for “The Joke,” then two more gilded gramophones swiftly followed for Americana album (“By the Way, I Forgive You”) and American roots song (“The Joke”).
As she took the stage, the elated musician, who is the most nominated female artist at the Grammys this year, said she was violently shaking.
“I never saw us standing here, but it means so much standing here for this song,” she said.
When she was announced as the winner for a second time moments later, she opened an envelope containing a letter that she had planned to give to her collaborator and producer Dave Cobb — win or lose.
“Americana music is the island of the misfit toys. I am such a misfit. It is this music that has shaped my life and made me who I am and even given me my family,” she said, gesturing to her collaborators onstage, Tim and Phil Hanseroth.
“I came out of the closet at 15 years old when I was in high school, and I can assure you that I was never invited to any parties. I never got to attend a dance,” she added. “To be embraced by this enduring and loving community has been the dance of a lifetime. Thanks for being my island.”
Carlile, who leads the charge in a banner year for queer representation across the major categories, is still up for awards in three marquee categories, including song, record and album of the year, which will be announced during the main telecast that airs on CBS starting at 5 p.m. PST Sunday.
If she wins album of the year, she would become the first openly gay musician to do so. Carlile, 37, was previously nominated for one Grammy, in 2015 for Americana album.