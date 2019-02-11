What Chris Cornell's kids said in accepting a Grammy for their dad

The late Chris Cornell was awarded a Grammy for best rock performance on Sunday, for a recording of his song “When Bad Does Good,” from a compilation of his music released after Cornell died at age 52 in May 2017.
Two of the musician’s children, Toni and Christopher, accepted the prize on his behalf.
“I never thought we’d be standing here without my dad, and I’m sure he would be proud and honored,” Christopher said onstage during the Grammys’ pre-telecast ceremony at the Microsoft Theater.
“He was known for many things. He was a rock icon, the godfather of grunge and the creator of a movement whose contribution to music history made a lasting impact across genres and generations.
“He was also one of the greatest poets of his time, whose … soaring, unforgettable vocals made him the voice of a generation,” Christopher went on. “While he touched the hearts of millions, the most important thing he was known for to us is for being the greatest father.”
“His voice was his vision, and his music was his peace,” added Toni, who performed at a concert tribute to the singer last month at the Forum. She then thanked the Recording Academy and some of Cornell’s business associates before addressing her mother, Vicky Cornell, who she said “continues to carry out our father’s legacy.”
“And a huge thank-you to his fans, for the loud love and support,” Toni said. “This is for you, Daddy, and we love you so much.”