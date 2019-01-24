Post Malone to team with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys

News that Malone, who earned his first-even nominations for record of the year ("Rockstar"), best rap/sung performance ("Rockstar"), album of the year (“Beerbongs & Bentleys”) and best pop solo performance ("Better Now"), will be backed by the Los Angeles arena-funk band might be jarring. Malone was born the same year, 1995, that the Peppers released their multiplatinum album “One Hot Minute.”