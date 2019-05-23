What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Red Nose Day’ special on NBC

SERIES
iZombie Liv and Clive (Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin) investigate when the head of a successful traffic app developer dies suspiciously in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tyrone and Tandy (Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt) turn to questionable allies in their attempt to stop the trafficking ring in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) starts opening up to Max (Casey Deidrick) in this new episode. Brooke Markham, Keston John and Morgan Krantz also star. 9 p.m. CW
Top Gear In the season finale, Matt LeBlanc tries out the new Aston Martin V8 Vantage on the track, while Rory Reid tests the Rolls-Royce Phantom, marketed as “the best car in the world.” Also, Chris Harris makes the case that the Ford Fiesta is a better car than a Lamborghini, and Stephen Mangan (“Episodes”) is a guest in the season finale. 9 p.m. BBC America
Project Runway The designers head to Christian Siriano’s store and atelier, where they meet the women who keep New York City moving. Then the designers are asked to create dream dresses for civic workers. 9 p.m. Bravo
Christina on the Coast Fans first got to know real estate expert and designer Christina Anstead on “Flip or Flop,” but in this new unscripted series she’s on her own creating upscale living spaces with her signature SoCal style. In the premiere she helps a lifelong friend who is moving back to her childhood home in Anaheim Hills. 9 p.m. HGTV
RuPaul’s Drag Race In the last new episode before the finale, contestants reunite to discuss the season. 9 p.m. VH1
California Life An adventurous couple with two young kids and a dog leave England to settle in Santa Cruz. They’re hoping to find a home in a quiet neighborhood with a good yard and access to the beach in the premiere of this new house-hunting series. 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Elementary Forced to return to London at the end of last season when Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) confessed to a murder he didn’t commit, he and Watson (Lucy Liu) find success working as consultants for Scotland Yard. James Frain joins the cast in the premiere of the mystery’s final season. 10 p.m. CBS
The Name of the Rose A Franciscan friar and a novice (John Turturro and Damian Hardung) investigate the death of a young monk in a secluded abbey in the premiere of the period mystery. 10 p.m. Sundance
The American Farm The last harvests are do-or-die for these family businesses that have put everything on the line to stay afloat and set themselves up for the future in the season finale of the documentary series. 10:03 p.m. History
Klepper Host Jordan Klepper visits Georgia to see how young undocumented immigrants are pursuing an education despite being banned from enrolling in the state’s public universities in this new episode of the documentary-comedy series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
Red Nose Day A mini-sequel to the 1994 romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is among the highlights in this year’s edition of the annual charity event dedicated to raising funds to help children in need. Richard Curtis, who wrote the film’s screenplay and also is a co-founder of Red Nose Day, wrote the script for tonight’s sketch, which reunites stars Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah and Rowan Atkinson. 8 p.m. NBC
This Is Farrah Fawcett This new biographical special takes a look back at the life, career, fame and legacy of the model, pinup icon and TV star. 8 p.m. ABC
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story Elizabeth Vargas investigates how gang violence is being propelled by social media in this new documentary special. 9 p.m. A&E
Hollywood Game Night In a special “Red Nose Day” edition, Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Jeff Goldblum, Sean Hayes, Leslie Mann, Thandie Newton and Kenan Thompson join host Jane Lynch to raise money to keep children safe, healthy and educated. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Women chefs in the U.S. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tom Hanks; Elizabeth Dole; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Richard Madden; Kevin Farley; Laura Gassner Otting; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Doug Shupe, AAA; authors Danny Jensen and Carrie Kim (“100 Things to Do in Los Angeles Before You Die”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) and daughter Corinne; Richard Madden (“Rocketman”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Allison Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show The Vessel at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Allison Williams. (N) noon KABC
The Talk William Shatner; Kellie Pickler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil An explosive confrontation in a hotel; a life coach’s session. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”); guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jason Mantzoukas; Nish Kumar. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Harrison Ford; Richard Madden; Bazzi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Conan O’Brien; Jim Sciutto; the National. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jason Sudeikis; Ben Platt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lucy Liu; James Marsden. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Olivia Wilde; Christopher Abbott; Janine Brito; Sebastian Thomson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Alyson Hannigan; Joji and Deafheaven perform; Nico Santos. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
